Saneeth DS, Tasnim Mir Clinch Men & Women Singles Titles In VV Natu Memorial Tournament

Pune (Maharashtra): Karnataka’s Saneeth DS and Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir registered comfortable victories over their respective opponents to clinch the men’s and women’s singles titles in the Yonex-Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament here on Sunday.

Third seed Saneeth ended the dream run of qualifier Tushar Suveer 21-15, 21-12 in a 44-minute clash of two Karnataka players in the men’s final after Tasnim had got the better of Devika, who won the last ranking meet in Bengaluru, 21-16, 21-13.

While the youngsters ruled the singles categories, the experienced Aarthi Sara Sunil showed that she was still a force to reckon with as she teamed up with VS Varshini to clinch the women’s doubles crown.

The top seeds came from a game down to beat Karnataka’s former national champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K 17-21, 22-20, 21-18 in 53 minutes.