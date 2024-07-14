Saneeth DS, Tasnim Mir Clinch Men & Women Singles Titles In VV Natu Memorial Tournament

Pune (Maharashtra): Karnataka’s Saneeth DS and Gujarat’s Tasnim Mir registered comfortable victories over their respective opponents to clinch the men’s and women’s singles titles in the Yonex-Sunrise VV Natu Memorial All India Senior Ranking badminton tournament here on Sunday.
Third seed Saneeth ended the dream run of qualifier Tushar Suveer 21-15, 21-12 in a 44-minute clash of two Karnataka players in the men’s final after Tasnim had got the better of Devika, who won the last ranking meet in Bengaluru, 21-16, 21-13.
While the youngsters ruled the singles categories, the experienced Aarthi Sara Sunil showed that she was still a force to reckon with as she teamed up with VS Varshini to clinch the women’s doubles crown.
The top seeds came from a game down to beat Karnataka’s former national champions Shikha Gautam and Ashwini Bhat K 17-21, 22-20, 21-18 in 53 minutes.
Shikha, however, stood atop the mixed doubles podium as she and Nitin Kumar, seeded second, defeated Dhruv Rawat and Radhika Sharma 15-21, 21-14, 21-17 in the final.
Rawat also went how with a title to show for his effort as he clinched the men’s doubles crown, pairing up with Assam’s Suraj Goala. The top seeds defeated Akshan Shetty and Ravikrishna PS 21-15, 22-20 in 40 minutes.
Results:
Men’s singles: Saneeth DS bt Tushar Suveer 21-15, 21-12
Women’s singles: Tasnim Mir bt Devika Sihag 21-16, 21-13
Men’s doubles: Suraj Goala/Dhruv Rawat bt Ravikrishna PS/Akshan Shetty 21-15, 22-20
Women’s doubles: Aarthi Sara Sunil/VS Varshini bt Shikha Gautam/Ashwini Bhat K 17-21, 22-20, 21-18
Mixed doubles: Nitin Kumar/Shikha Gautam bt Dhruv Rawat/Radhika Sharma 15-21, 21-14, 21-17