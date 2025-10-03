‘Azad Kashmir’ Controversy: Pakistan Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification After Her Controversial Remark
Former captain of Pakistan women’s cricket team, Sana Mir, found himself in the midst of controversy recently.
Hyderabad: The fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the women’s World Cup on Thursday was a lop-sided affair, with the latter beating the opposition by seven wickets with ease. Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir, who was commentating during the gam,e sparked a controversy with her ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark. She said during her commentary that Natalia Pervaiz is a player from "Azad Kashmir".
Sana has now responded to the uproar caused by her comments, stating that she never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.
Dear @ICC— Kumbhkarni🥴 (@misskumbhkarni) October 2, 2025
please take action against Sana Mir.
It is not slip of tongue. Initial she said " kashmir" than she corrected herself by "azad kashmir".
she need to be sacked. enough is enough. @BCCI file the complaint asap.pic.twitter.com/Exa1jUt7xu
"My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced in coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators about where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too,” she said on her social media handle.
"Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” she added.
However, the website later changed the geographical location in its database to "Pakistan-administered Kashmir."
Sana Mir faces a backlash from Indian media for highlighting Pakistan player Natalia Pervaiz who is from Azad Kashmir and started chasing her statement instead of focusing on the game they are once again dragging politics into cricket.#Cricket | #SanaMir | #CWC25 | #India pic.twitter.com/Ekw4d2zm8j— Khel Shel (@khelshel) October 2, 2025
Stained political relations between India and Pakistan
India’s cricketing relations with Pakistan are strained in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April. After the terrorist attack, which saw innocent civilians targeted on holiday, there was a strong side in response from the Indian side in the form of Operation Sindoor.
In the aftermath of the event, the Indian team refused to shake hands with the Pakistan players. Also, they refused to take the trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board chief (PCB) Mohsin Naqvi after winning the Asia Cup.
The women’s team will take on Pakistan in the World Cup on October 5, and they are also expected to follow the procedure of not shaking hands by the men’s team.