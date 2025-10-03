ETV Bharat / sports

‘Azad Kashmir’ Controversy: Pakistan Commentator Sana Mir Issues Clarification After Her Controversial Remark

Hyderabad: The fixture between Pakistan and Bangladesh in the women’s World Cup on Thursday was a lop-sided affair, with the latter beating the opposition by seven wickets with ease. Former Pakistan captain Sana Mir, who was commentating during the gam,e sparked a controversy with her ‘Azad Kashmir’ remark. She said during her commentary that Natalia Pervaiz is a player from "Azad Kashmir".

Sana has now responded to the uproar caused by her comments, stating that she never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

"My comment about a Pakistan player's hometown was only meant to highlight the challenges she faced in coming from a certain region in Pakistan and her incredible journey. It is part of the storytelling we do as commentators about where the players come from. I did that today for two other players coming from other regions, too,” she said on her social media handle.

"Please don’t politicise it. As a commentator on the World Feed, we are meant to focus on the sport, teams, and players, highlighting inspiring stories of grit and perseverance. There is no malice in my heart or any intention to hurt sentiments,” she added.