ETV Bharat / sports

AUS vs IND: Sam Konstas Admits His Mistake Of Provoking Jasprit Bumrah In Sydney Test

Australia opener Sam Konstas has admitted his mistake of provoking Jasprit Bumrah in the Sydney Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

AUS vs IND
Jasprit Bumrah and Sam Konstas were involved in a heated exchange in Sydney Test (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 31 minutes ago

Hyderabad: Australian youngster Sam Konstas has taken responsibility of provoking Jasprit Bumrah which led to a verbal spat between the two in the Sydney Test of the India-Australia Test series. The move backfired on the Australian team as Bumrah got rid of Usman Khawaja in the next couple of deliveries. Only 15 minutes were left before the conclusion of the day’s play and the Australia’s opening duo of Khawaja and Konstas faced a tough task surviving against the Indian pace duo of Bumrah and Siraj on a green SCG track.

Things transpired when Khawaja stepped away from a delivery when Bumrah was loading his run-up. The move from the Australian southpaw irked Bumrah and he was seen frustrated with the Australian’s antics. Konstas, who was at the non-striker’s end intervened with some fiery words and it led to a heated altercation between him and Bumrah. However, the whole sequence of events pumped up Bumrah and he responded by sending Khawaja back to the pavilion. Also, Bumrah celebrated the wicket in front of Konstas to tease him.

Reflecting on the incident, Konstas admitted that it was his mistake.

"I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket. Credit to Bumrah for the wicket, but overall, it was a great team performance," he said while speaking to Triple M Cricket.

Konstas left his mark in the series by scoring a maiden half-century and also garnered the limelight with his aggression in the middle. Apart from riling up Bumrah, Konstas was also involved in an incident with Virat Kohli where the Indian stalwart shoulder bumped into him and received a fine from ICC (International Cricket Council) for his antics.

Hyderabad: Australian youngster Sam Konstas has taken responsibility of provoking Jasprit Bumrah which led to a verbal spat between the two in the Sydney Test of the India-Australia Test series. The move backfired on the Australian team as Bumrah got rid of Usman Khawaja in the next couple of deliveries. Only 15 minutes were left before the conclusion of the day’s play and the Australia’s opening duo of Khawaja and Konstas faced a tough task surviving against the Indian pace duo of Bumrah and Siraj on a green SCG track.

Things transpired when Khawaja stepped away from a delivery when Bumrah was loading his run-up. The move from the Australian southpaw irked Bumrah and he was seen frustrated with the Australian’s antics. Konstas, who was at the non-striker’s end intervened with some fiery words and it led to a heated altercation between him and Bumrah. However, the whole sequence of events pumped up Bumrah and he responded by sending Khawaja back to the pavilion. Also, Bumrah celebrated the wicket in front of Konstas to tease him.

Reflecting on the incident, Konstas admitted that it was his mistake.

"I didn't get too fazed. Unfortunately, Uzi got out. He was trying to buy some time. It was probably my fault, but it happens. It's cricket. Credit to Bumrah for the wicket, but overall, it was a great team performance," he said while speaking to Triple M Cricket.

Konstas left his mark in the series by scoring a maiden half-century and also garnered the limelight with his aggression in the middle. Apart from riling up Bumrah, Konstas was also involved in an incident with Virat Kohli where the Indian stalwart shoulder bumped into him and received a fine from ICC (International Cricket Council) for his antics.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SAM KONSTASJASPRIT BUMRAHSYDNEY TESTSAM KONSTAS SYDNEY TEST

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Kashmir Is Freezing But Why Is the Snow In Valley Melting Then? Expert Answers

TN CM Stalin Announces $1-Million Prize For Deciphering Indus Script

Exclusive | Adding Different Types Of Variations To His Bowling Has Helped Bumrah Get Wickets; Opines His Childhood Coach Kishor Trivedi

Shyam Benegal: A Unique Voice of Indian Cinema

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.