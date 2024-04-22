Sam Curran Fined 50% of Match Fee for Code of Conduct Breach

Gujarat Titans clinched a dramatic three-wicket triumph over the Punjab Kings in the ongoing IPL 2024 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran was found to be guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction for breaches of the Code of Conduct.

Mullanpur (Punjab): Punjab Kings skipper Sam Curran was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the Indian Premier League (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's game against Gujarat Titans here on Sunday.

Punjab Kings were bowled out for just 142 as Gujarat Titans spinner R Sai Kishore spun his web around the opposition. Gujarat then won the game by three wickets as Rahul Tewatia held his nerves and scored an unbeaten 36 off just 18 balls.

According to a statement issued by the IPL, "Sam Curran, the Punjab Kings captain, has been fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during his team's Indian Premier League 2024 match against the Gujarat Titans at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 21."

"Curran committed a Level 1 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. He admitted to the offence and accepted the Match Referee’s sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added.

The win propelled Gujarat Titans to jump to the sixth spot in the points table as the Shubman Gill-led side has four wins and as many losses from eight games. Punjab are now languishing at the ninth spot in the points table with just two wins from eight matches.

