Saleema Imtiaz Becomes First Pakistan Woman To Be Nominated As International Umpire

Lahore (Pakistan): Saleema Imtiaz has inked her name into the history books, becoming the first Pakistani female umpire to be nominated to the ICC International Panel of Development Umpires, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Sunday. This nomination will allow Imtiaz to officiate in women's bilateral international matches and ICC women’s events.

Imtiaz expressed her pride and hope that her achievement would inspire other women in Pakistan. "This isn't just a win for me, it's a win for every aspiring female cricketer and umpire in Pakistan," Imtiaz said in a statement released by the PCB. "I hope my success motivates countless women who dream of making their mark in the sport," she added. She also emphasised the growing role of women in cricket, crediting the PCB’s commitment to supporting female athletes and officials.

Imtiaz had joined the PCB's women's umpires panel in 2008 and her passion for officiating games was fuelled by her daughter Kainat's international cricket debut against South Africa in 2010. Kainat has since played 40 matches for Pakistan, including 19 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals.

"My own dream was to represent my country at an international level," Imtiaz remarked. "I've had opportunities with the Asian Cricket Council, but officiating at the highest level has always been the ultimate goal." Imtiaz's first assignment on the international panel will be officiating in the three-match T20 series between Pakistan and South Africa women, starting in Multan on Monday.