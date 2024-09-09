ETV Bharat / sports

Sale Of Tickets For India Vs Bangladesh First Test Begins

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian team will start its home season 2024-25 with a Test against Bangladesh at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here from September 19.

The sale of tickets for the Test started on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced. Bangladesh is touring India for a series of 2 Tests and 3 T20Is.

The Indian squad for the first Test to be played at Chepauk was announced by BCCI on Sunday. The 16-man Indian squad is led by captain Rohit Sharma. After 21 months, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been included in the Indian Test team.

Ace off-spinner and Tamil Nadu player Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the Indian team. Pacer Yash Dayal has been selected for the national team for the first time. The fans can get the tickets through the website insider.in. The starting price of the ticket is fixed at Rs 1,000.