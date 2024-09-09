ETV Bharat / sports

Sale Of Tickets For India Vs Bangladesh First Test Begins

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : 14 hours ago

The sale of tickets for the first Test between India and Bangladesh to be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium started on Monday. The Indian team will be led by skipper Rohit Sharma.

File photo of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai (ETV Bharat)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu): The Indian team will start its home season 2024-25 with a Test against Bangladesh at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here from September 19.

The sale of tickets for the Test started on Monday, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) announced. Bangladesh is touring India for a series of 2 Tests and 3 T20Is.

The Indian squad for the first Test to be played at Chepauk was announced by BCCI on Sunday. The 16-man Indian squad is led by captain Rohit Sharma. After 21 months, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant has been included in the Indian Test team.

Ace off-spinner and Tamil Nadu player Ravichandran Ashwin has been included in the Indian team. Pacer Yash Dayal has been selected for the national team for the first time. The fans can get the tickets through the website insider.in. The starting price of the ticket is fixed at Rs 1,000.

The TNCA has stated that no re-entry will be permitted for the fans once they leave the stadium. It also added that no outside food or beverages will be permitted inside the Stadium.

TNCA Secretary RI Palani said that partons buying tickets elsewhere other than the insider.in are buying at their own risk.

Ticket Cost Slab:

S.noName of the Stand Ticket Cost
1C, D & E Lower Tier₹1,000
2I, J & K Lower Tier₹2,000
3I, J & K Upper Tier₹1,250
4KMK Terrace₹5,000
5C, D & E (A/c) Hospitality Box₹10,000
6J (A/c) Hospitality Box₹15,000

TAGGED:

INDIA VERSUS BANGLADESHMA CHIDAMBARAM STADIUMROHIT SHARMAINDIAN CRICKET TEAMCHENNAI TEST

