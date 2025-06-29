Rupees 5.12 Crore per Day, Ownership Stake And 446 Crore Bonus; Check Details Of Ronaldo’s New Al Nassr Contract

Hyderabad: After a week of speculation around Cristiano Ronaldo’s future, Al Nassr signed a two-year contract extension with the footballing superstar. After the official confirmation of the signing was made, the club uploaded a video on their social media handle, posting a teaser video which shows Ronaldo walking along a beachfront and stating “Al Nassr forever”.

The football star is already 40 years old now and his Saudi Arabia adventure hasn’t exactly went according to plan. The club also missed out on AFC Champions Elite qualification despite boasting a star name like Ronaldo, and the Portuguese star had hinted at an exit from the Saudi club.

5.12 Crore rupees per day

Ronaldo’s contract includes huge financial numbers that can bamboozle anyone after taking a look at the amount he would be receiving. According to a report by The Sun, Ronaldo has received a signing fee of 24.5 million pounds (2,87,63,07,350 Rupees). The amount will jump to 38 million pounds (4,46,12,11,400 Rupees) if he stays in the second year of his contract with the club.

He will also be earning 178 million pounds annually in wages, which is 488,000 pounds per day. This means that he will earn around Rupees 5.12 Crore as a daily salary. Also, he has an option of triggering his bonus of 4 million pounds (for winning the Golden Boot), and a league title will earn him 8 million pounds more.

Stakes in the ownership of the club

The renewed contract makes Ronaldo’s profile stronger in the club as he has been given a 15 per cent ownership stake in the club, which is valued at around 33 million pounds. Also, there will be a team of 16 people to take care of the affairs of Ronaldo, and the club will pay for the whole crew, an amount of 1.4 million pounds.

Ronaldo joined the Saudi Club in 2022 after leaving Manchester United. The move made him the highest-paid athlete across the globe and has topped the list for three years, according to Forbes. Al Nassr missed major trophies during his tenure with the club, and only winning the title of Arab Club Champions Cup in 2023 was the major achievement which came their way.

Al Nassr concluded the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons in second place and finished the last season in third place in the previous campaign.