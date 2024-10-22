‘He Tried To Molest Me’: Sakshi Malik Reveals Chilling Details Of Sexual Harassment By Former WFI Chief

Hyderabad: Former India wrestler Sakshi Malik is known for her prolific performances for India at the international level and her involvement in the wrestler’s protest. The wrestler was involved in the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. The wrestler has written her autobiography named ‘Witness’ and has made some shocking revelations in it.

The former Indian grappler has also revealed an incident of sexual harassment by Brij Bhushan in the hotel room after winning the gold medal at the 2012 Asian Junior Championship according to a report published by Times of India.

"Singh connected me to my parents. It seemed harmless. When I spoke to them telling them about my match and my medal, I remember thinking that perhaps nothing unsavoury might happen after all. But right after I ended the call, he tried to molest me while I was seated on his bed. I pushed him off and started to cry,” she alleged.

She alleges, "He stepped back after that. I think he realised that I wasn't going to go along with what he wanted. He started saying that he had put his arms around me 'papa jaise' (as a father would). But I knew that was not what it was. I ran out of his room all the way back to mine, weeping."

Malik, along with five other wrestlers had staged a protest at Jantar Mantar in January last year while accusing Brij Bhushan of molesting women wrestlers during his stint. The wrestlers filed FIR’s this year and a Delhi court filed charges of sexual harassment against him.