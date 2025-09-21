ETV Bharat / sports

Saif Hassan, Hridoy Fifties Guide Bangladesh To Four-Wicket Win Over Sri Lanka

Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman, left, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of Sri Lanka's Kusal Perera during the Asia Cup cricket match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka ( AP )

Dubai: Opener Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy struck spirited fifties to back their frugal bowlers as Bangladesh registered a nervy four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in their Asia Cup Super Fours match here on Saturday.

Sri Lanka made 168 for seven, riding on Dasun Shanaka’s powerful 64 (37 balls), but Bangladesh found perfect riposte in Saif (61, 45 balls) and Hridoy (58, 37 balls), ending up at 169/6 in 19.5 overs.

Bangladesh never really floundered in a tricky chase despite losing Tanzid Hasan in the first over itself to Nuwan Thushara. Skipper Litton Das gave good company to Saif as the pair added 59 runs for the second wicket in 5.2 overs.

Saif was in flowing touch as he carted left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage, who joined the team after visiting home to attend his father’s funeral, for two sixes before adding another maximum off Thushara.

Saif reached his fifty in 35 balls but lost Das to Wanindu Hasaranga.

Saif then had a nice little alliance of 54 for the third wicket with Hridoy, who punished spinner Kamind Mendis for 16 runs in the 15th over, as Bangladesh moved closer to the target.

But the right-hander perished to Hasaranga in his attempt to find further acceleration, leaving Hridoy to complete the chase, a task he almost completed before falling to Dushmantha Chameera.

The wicket saw Bangladesh panicking a bit in the last over, losing two wickets but they managed to move across the line.

Earlier, Bangladesh bowlers were largely consistent with their line and length, but Shanaka's powerful fifty carried Lanka to a competitive 168 for seven.