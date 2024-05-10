Sai Sudharshan Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar's Record, Becomes Fastest Indian To 1000 IPL Runs

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): Gujarat Titan's prolific left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan smashed a stellar century to become the fastest Indian to reach a 1000-run landmark in the Indian Premier League 2024. He achieved this incredible feat during the clash between Chennai Super Kings and GT at the world's largest - Narendra Modi stadium here on Friday.

Making a name for himself on the cricketing stage, Sudharsan first caught everyone's attention during the intense clash between the same team at the same venue but on a bigger occasion, the 2023 IPL final. In that match, Sudharsan displayed his batting class and ability to find gaps at regular intervals by scoring a remarkable 96 runs off just 47 balls, nearly steering his team to victory against a formidable opponent.

Fast forward to the present, Sudharsan has once again showcased his magical batting skills against the same opponent at the same stadium. This time, he crossed a significant milestone by scoring his maiden IPL ton. With this amazing knock, he became the fastest Indian player to reach 1000 IPL runs, surpassing legendary Sachin Tendulkar's record. He scored 103 runs from 51 balls at a strike rate of 201.96. He hammered 5 fours and 7 sixes during his time on the crease.

The 22-year-old achieved the feat in just 25 innings, outshining Tendulkar and Chennai Super Kings skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad, who reached the landmark in 31 innings. This remarkable achievement further solidifies Sudharsan's status as one of the brightest talents in the cash-rich league.

Notably, Sudharsan has accumulated seven half-centuries in the IPL so far, showcasing his consistency and ability to perform under pressure on multiple occasions. His name now stands among the elite few who have reached 1000 IPL runs in the fewest innings. He now stands at the fourth spot in the list of fastest players to cross the 1000 IPL run landmark led by Shaun Marsh (21), Lendl Simmons (23), Matthew Hayden (25), and Jonny Bairstow (26).

With this, he also became the second-highest run-getter (1034) for Gujarat Titans in the IPL history after his opening partner and franchise captain Shubman Gill who has amassed (1799) runs in 45 matches for the franchise.

Speaking after the first inning, Sudharsan said he was happy to "execute" plans while batting. "It was a great innings, very happy to execute (the plans) in this game. I think the wicket is great to bat on. Mixing it well and going wide will be good (for our bowlers.) It was sticking into the surface initially but the wicket got better. The slower balls are gripping more. It was great to watch Gill bat, learning things from him," Sudharsan said."

Recapping the first inning of the match between Gujarat and Chennai, CSK sent GT to bat first after winning the toss. Sai Sudharsan (103 runs from 51 balls, 5 fours and 7 sixes) and Shubman Gill (104 runs from 55 balls, 9 fours and 6 sixes) opened for the visitors and played a solid 210-run partnership which propelled them to a total of 231/3.

CSK displayed a sloppy performance while bowling as Tushar Deshpande was the only wicket-taker. He picked up two wickets in his four-over spell. He removed the two GT openers in the 18th over, however, it was too late for CSK since the damage was already done.

With such an impressive track record and a knack for delivering standout performances, Sudharsan continues to be a player to watch out for in the IPL, captivating fans with his breathtaking stroke play and unwavering determination.