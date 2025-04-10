ETV Bharat / sports

Sudharsan Shines As Gujarat Titans Crush RR By 58 Runs

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans (GT) continued their winning run in the Indian Premier League 2025 (IPL 2025) as they beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 58 runs in Match 23 on Wednesday, April 9 at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Sai Sudharsan’s classy fifty combined with a collective bowling effort powered to their fourth win on the trot of the ongoing IPL 2025 season

After being put in to bat first, Gujarat posted a massive score of 217/6 in their 20 overs, riding on a Sudharsan's 53-ball 82, while explosive cameos from Jos Buttler (36), Shahrukh Khan (36), and Rahul Tewatia (24). In reply, Rajasthan were bowled out for 159 in 19.2 overs with Shimron Hetmyer being the top scorer with his innings of 52 (32).

The bowlers then kept chipping away, striking at regular intervals to keep Rajasthan on the back foot despite fighting knocks from Shimron Hetmyer (52) and skipper Sanju Samson (41).

The visitors were eventually bowled out for 159 in 19.1 overs.

Sudharsan was in sublime touch, effortlessly finding gaps and punishing anything loose. His fluent knock, laced with eight boundaries and three sixes, formed the bedrock of GT’s imposing total.

Defending 217, pacers Mohammed Siraj (1/30) and Arshad Khan (1/19) struck early to give GT the perfect start.

Arshad drew first blood, removing the dangerous Yashasvi Jaiswal (6) who slashed at a wide one and picked out Rashid Khan at deep third.

In the very next over, Nitish Rana (1) attempted an upper-cut off Siraj but met the same fate, guiding it straight to the fielder at deep third man.

But Samson and Riyan Parag (26) launched a fiery counterattack. Parag smoked three no-look sixes, while Samson dispatched anything loose to the boundary with casual ease, taking RR to 57/2 in the powerplay.

The momentum swung again as Impact Sub Kulwant Khejroliya (1/29) had Parag caught by Buttler, before Rashid Khan removed Dhruv Jurel (5) to leave Rajasthan tottering at 68/4.

Samson and Hetmyer added 48 runs to keep hopes alive, but Prasidh Krishna (3/24) dealt the killer blow.

He first dismissed Samson as the wicketkeeper tried to steer one behind square but only managed to skew it high towards Sai Kishore, who held on calmly at the edge of the circle.