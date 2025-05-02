GT vs SRH: Sai Sudharsan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s Record By Joining 2K Club In T20 Cricket

Ahmedabad: Gujarat Titans opener Sai Sudharsan achieved a unique feat while playing for Gujarat Titans in the fixture against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The left-handed opener reached the feat when he crossed 32 runs in the contest played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. By reaching the milestone, he became the second-fastest batter to score 2000 T20 runs.

Shaun Marsh is at the top of the list of batters reaching 2000 T20 runs in the fewest innings. He reached the feat in just 53 innings. Sudharshan reached the feat in 54 innings, breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s record of being the fastest batter to 2000 T20 runs. Tendulkar, who made his T20I debut against South Africa in 2011, reached the landmark in 59 innings in 2011.

Last year, the 23-year-old scored 1000 runs in the format during an IPL fixture against Mumbai Indians in his 32nd innings. He became the third-fastest Indian to do so behind Devdutt Padikkal (25), Rohan Kadam (27) and Tendulkar (31).

The Tamil Nadu batter had also become the fastest Indian batter to reach 1000 IPL runs, achieving the feat in just 25 innings, surpassing the joint record held by India’s Tendulkar and Ruturaj Gaikwad, both of whom reached the feat in 31 innings. While the former in April 2010, Chennai Super Kings captain completed 1000 runs in the 2022 edition.

Fewest innings taken for 2000 runs in T20s

53 - Shaun Marsh

54 - Sai Sudharsan*

58 - Brad Hodge / Marcus Trescothick / Muhammad Waseem

59 - Sachin Tendulkar / D'Arcy Short

Fastest Indian batters to reach 2000 T20 runs (innings)