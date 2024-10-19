Bala Devi Becomes First Indian Woman To Score Her 50 International Goal

Kathmandu [Nepal]: Bala Devi, often referred to as the "goal machine" of Indian women's football, etched her name in the history books by becoming the first Indian woman to score her 50th international goal during the 2024 SAFF Women's Championship in Nepal, in a match against Pakistan.

When asked about her feelings on reaching this milestone, Bala Devi expressed, "I feel proud to score 50 goals for India. It was a very special moment for me," as quoted by the AIFF Media Team.

Bala Devi dedicated her goal to her father, expressing the deep influence he had on her career. "Everything I am today is because of my father. He taught me everything since childhood, from kicking the ball to scoring a goal. He always encouraged me to stay connected with the game. As I stepped into the field against Pakistan, memories of him flooded back and I couldn't stop crying. I missed him so much at that moment. The motivation to score that goal came from him and everything he taught me," Devi added.

Reflecting on her goal against Pakistan, Bala revealed her thought process. "Whatever strategy the coach and players decide for set pieces, we stick to it. Who takes the kick depends on the situation, whether it's from the right or left. At that moment, I felt I should take the kick, and Manisha came over and said, 'Di, you take it.' I asked her to just touch the ball, and I went in for the shot. Manisha's pass was perfect, with spot-on accuracy, and the ball went in," she noted, as quoted by the AIFF Media Team.

Discussing her experiences in Indian and European football, Bala said, "I have learned a lot during my time at Rangers. How to stay fit, maintain professionalism, and had good experience in Europe. Indian women's football is growing and we can see now players are going abroad to play after me. AIFF has also been very supportive, and the women's department is putting in a lot of effort for us. If this level of support continues, we can achieve great things and go a long way."

"When asked to describe her career in one word, Bala chose "SHE POWER." She explained, "I call it 'SHE POWER' because I work hard from morning till evening. I take care of myself and manage my household, it's all hard work. Nothing comes easy."

Bala Devi concluded with a heartfelt message for her supporters, "Keep supporting us. We will go forward as much as you support us." (With agency inputs)