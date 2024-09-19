‘Hum Babar Ko 40 Over Khila Denge’: Sarfaraz Ahmed Takes Dig At Babar Azam

Faisalabad: Babar Azam, who is known as the classical ODI batter in the world of cricket often comes under scrutiny for his low strike rate. The Pakistan batter has amassed 5729 ODI runs with an average of 88.75 but his strike rate often comes under scrutiny. In T20Is he has a strike rate of 129 which is also a worrisome figure.

Sarfraz Ahmed trolls Babar Azam

On-field sledging is a part and parcel of cricket and the ongoing Champions Cup, domestic competition in Pakistan showed that. In the match between Stallions and Dolphins, Babar started on an aggressive note but slowed down according to his usual nature later. Pakistan’s ace batter started the innings with 13 runs from the first 10 deliveries but managed to score only 10 runs from the next 22 deliveries.

During Babar’s stay at the crease, opposition captain Sarfaraz Ahmed took a dig at him instructing his bowlers to let Babar stay at the crease till 40 overs. Safaraz took a shot at the slow strike rate of Babar saying let him stay at the crease and clean up the other batters.

Babar Azam has played a knock of 76 and 45 in the first two matches but he never scored at a strike rate of more than 100. Stallions, who he represents has won lost one and won one so far.

A disappointing World Cup campaign

Pakistan suffered a poor tournament campaign in the T20 World Cup 2024 losing to USA and India in the tournament. Due to such disappointing losses, Pakistan were knocked out from the group stage and Babar’s captaincy was scrutinised.