‘Women’s Cricket In India Is On Cusp Of Its Own Watershed Moment’, Says Sachin Tendulkar
Sachin Tendulkar believes that the Women’s World Cup in India can turn out to be a watershed moment for women’s cricket in the country.
Published : September 30, 2025 at 11:15 AM IST
Hyderabad: The Women’s World Cup is all set to take place in India after a gap of 12 years. Ahead of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar has opined that the tournament can prove to be a turning point for women’s cricket. He stated that just like the 1983 men’s World Cup, the tournament can inspire a new generation and can elevate the status of women’s cricket across the country.
The legendary Indian cricketer drew parallels with the 1983 World Cup and was hopeful that it would boost women’s cricket in India.
"That win told an entire generation of young Indians that dreams need not be constrained by boundaries," he wrote in his column for the ICC. He emphasised the power of legendary performances, referencing Kapil Dev’s famous innings and his own resolve as a young ball boy at the 1987 World Cup: "Standing on the sidelines that day, watching heroes up close, I resolved that one day I too would wear that India jersey,” Tendulkar wrote in his column for the ICC.
Women’s World Cup
The tournament, starting from September 30, will mark its 13th edition. Australia have won seven editions, England have won four, while New Zealand have managed to win one edition. Eight teams will participate in the upcoming edition and will play in a round-robin format. The top four teams will then advance into the semi-final of the tournament, and the winners of the two semifinals will lock horns in the title decider.
As India will host the tournament, they will aim to capitalise on the home advantage and win the maiden World Cup title.