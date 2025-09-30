ETV Bharat / sports

‘Women’s Cricket In India Is On Cusp Of Its Own Watershed Moment’, Says Sachin Tendulkar

Hyderabad: The Women’s World Cup is all set to take place in India after a gap of 12 years. Ahead of the tournament, Sachin Tendulkar has opined that the tournament can prove to be a turning point for women’s cricket. He stated that just like the 1983 men’s World Cup, the tournament can inspire a new generation and can elevate the status of women’s cricket across the country.

The legendary Indian cricketer drew parallels with the 1983 World Cup and was hopeful that it would boost women’s cricket in India.

"That win told an entire generation of young Indians that dreams need not be constrained by boundaries," he wrote in his column for the ICC. He emphasised the power of legendary performances, referencing Kapil Dev’s famous innings and his own resolve as a young ball boy at the 1987 World Cup: "Standing on the sidelines that day, watching heroes up close, I resolved that one day I too would wear that India jersey,” Tendulkar wrote in his column for the ICC.

