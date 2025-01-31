ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar To Receive BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award; Bumrah, Smriti To Confer Best International Cricketer

Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, whose records and impact on international cricket have stood the test of time, will be honoured with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala here on Saturday, February 1.

Tendulkar will be the 31st recipient of the award, which was instituted in 1994 in honour of India's first captain Col. C K Nayudu. "Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told ETV Bharat.

In 2023, the lifetime honour was conferred to former India head coach and all-rounder Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.

The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game. He was the first man on the planet to smash a double century in ODI cricket against South Africa in 2010.

Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs. He also had a lone T20I match where he managed to score 10 runs.

Tendulkar, an icon of the game, played for more than two decades after debuting as a 16-year-old in a 1989 Test against Pakistan.

Sachin Tendulkar, aside from his well-documented and extensive batting records, was the leading run-scorer for India and second of the leading run-getter of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. This tournament marked his record sixth and final appearance in the World Cup.

Tendulkar’s rise in the Indian cricket scene coincided with the country's economic liberalization.