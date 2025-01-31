Sachin Tendulkar To Receive BCCI Lifetime Achievement Award; Bumrah, Smriti To Confer Best International Cricketer

Mumbai: Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, whose records and impact on international cricket have stood the test of time, will be honoured with the BCCI's Lifetime Achievement Award at the Board's annual gala here on Saturday, February 1.
Tendulkar will be the 31st recipient of the award, which was instituted in 1994 in honour of India's first captain Col. C K Nayudu. "Yes, he will be the recipient of the C K Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for the year 2024," a Board source told ETV Bharat.
In 2023, the lifetime honour was conferred to former India head coach and all-rounder Ravi Shastri and wicket-keeping great Farokh Engineer.
The 51-year-old Tendulkar, who played 664 international games for India, holds the record for the highest number of Test and ODI runs in the history of the game. He was the first man on the planet to smash a double century in ODI cricket against South Africa in 2010.
Tendulkar's 200 Test and 463 ODI appearances are also the highest by any player in the history of the game. He amassed 15,921 Test runs besides a whopping 18,426 in ODIs. He also had a lone T20I match where he managed to score 10 runs.
Tendulkar, an icon of the game, played for more than two decades after debuting as a 16-year-old in a 1989 Test against Pakistan.
Sachin Tendulkar, aside from his well-documented and extensive batting records, was the leading run-scorer for India and second of the leading run-getter of the 2011 World Cup-winning team. This tournament marked his record sixth and final appearance in the World Cup.
Tendulkar’s rise in the Indian cricket scene coincided with the country's economic liberalization.
When a 17-year-old Tendulkar scored a century at the bouncy WACA pitch in Perth, he became a hero for many teenagers. His 'Desert Storm' hundred against the mighty Australian side in Sharjah in 1998 made a middle-aged man somewhere wish he could have been Tendulkar's son.
In 1999, when he fought through pain and nearly led India to victory against Pakistan in Chennai, his breakdown shattered the hearts of a billion fans. When he raised the bat after his double hundred against South Africa in 2010, he left every in awe. On April 2, 2011, tears of joy streamed down his face as he hugged Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a moment shared in happiness by the entire nation. In November 2013, as he left the field in front of his adoring fans in Mumbai, thousands cried, hoping for just a little more of his brilliance.
Tendulkar united India through his artistry, creating genuine affection for the sport in the pre-social media era, which was
While Tendulkar will be honoured for his contributions, it is the cricket establishment that should feel privileged to have had such a remarkable servant of Indian cricket for 24 years. Although many cricketers may follow him in India, no one will ever surpass the unadulterated love that the 'Master' has earned. He truly owns that love.
Apart from Tendulkar, Jasprit Bumrah was awarded Best International Cricketer 2023-24 (men's category) for his performances in the T20 World Cup and Border-Gavaskar Trophy while Smriti Mandhana received the corresponding women's trophy, having scored 743 runs in 2024, including four ODI centuries.
Ravichandran Ashwin, who retired in 2024 as India's second-highest wicket-taker in Tests, received a special award for his contributions to cricket.
Sarfaraz Khan, who made his debut in 2024, was recognized as Best International Debut for his performance against England and for scoring 150 against New Zealand. Tanush Kotian was awarded Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments, excelling in the Ranji Trophy with 502 runs and 29 wickets.
Mumbai Cricket Association won multiple titles, including a record 42nd Ranji Trophy, and received the Best Performance in BCCI Domestic Tournaments Trophy.