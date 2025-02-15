ETV Bharat / sports

Sachin Tendulkar To Lead India, Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina Named In 15-Member Squad For IML

Sachin Tendulkar is set to lead the Indian cricket team as the International Masters League revealed the India Masters squad for the 2025 edition.

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Feb 15, 2025, 5:58 PM IST

Mumbai: The International Masters League (IML) 2025 is set to bring an electrifying wave of nostalgia and excitement as it unveils the India Masters squad, comprised of cricketing greats who once dominated and decorated the international stage. With the tournament scheduled from February 22 to March 16, 2025, fans will witness the revival of cricket’s golden era.

Indian cricket fans are in for a treat as Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar returns to lead the India Masters. The squad is a formidable mix of elegance, power, and match-winning prowess, featuring some of the most celebrated names of the 2000s and 2010s. Batting brilliance returns with Yuvraj Singh, the hero of the T20 World Cup in 2007 and the fifty-over World Cup in 2011, alongside Suresh Raina and Ambati Rayudu. The Pathan brothers, Irfan and Yusuf, will display their explosive all-round skills, while Naman Ojha will take charge behind the stumps.

The bowling attack comprises seasoned match-winners, with Vinay Kumar and Dhawal Kulkarni leading the pace attack. Players like Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Rahul Sharma, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, and Abhimanyu Mithun make this a well-rounded squad, which is ready to reignite past rivalries and produce exhilarating cricket.

The IML is a celebration of cricket’s greatest icons, bringing Masters from India, Sri Lanka, England, Australia, West Indies, and South Africa back onto the field.

Fans can buy match tickets on BookMyShow or can watch the IML from February 22nd onwards, live on JioHotstar along with Colors Cineplex (SD & HD) and Colors Cineplex Superhits will broadcast the IML live, 7.30 pm onwards.

India Masters
Sr.No.Name
1Sachin Tendulkar – Captain
2Yuvraj Singh
3Suresh Raina
4Ambati Rayudu
5Yusuf Pathan
6Irfan Pathan
7Stuart Binny
9Dhawal Kulkarni
8Vinay Kumar
10Shahbaz Nadeem
11Rahul Sharma
12Naman Ojha
13Pawan Negi
14Gurkeerat Singh Mann
15Abhimanyu Mithun

