Exclusive| 'Walking Should Be Made An Addiction': Sachin Tendulkar Explains How To Tackle Issues Surrounding Excessive Screen Time

Hyderabad: There was a time when children used to spend most of their time on the ground, being engaged in various playing activities. But now mothers have to push their children to go to the playground. Also, there was a time when children used to ask for a bicycle from their parents if they passed the tenth grade. However, they demand tablets or other digital gadgets from their parents to pass with flying colours in their school exams.

In the modern era, lifestyles have completely changed, and the environment is surrounded by a rise in the use of smartphones, digital gadgets, and an unprecedented rise in screen time. With the physical efforts being reduced in one's life, people are facing the problem of high blood pressure and diabetes at a young age. Surprisingly, some young people have suffered heart attacks in recent times.

File Photo: Sachin Tendulkar (ETV Bharat)

In an exclusive interview with Eenadu ETV Bharat, Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared his insights on adopting a healthy lifestyle and what changes should be done by the people in their lives to live fit and healthy.

He said that health can be maintained if we make some changes to our current lifestyle. Controlling excessive screen time, playing games, exercising and walking are some of the practices through which one can stay healthy.

How to move towards a healthy future in the current era of screen addiction?

Being healthy is the most important thing for a person to be happy. In a diverse country like India, where people rely on intelligence and hardwork to succeed, health becomes an important aspect. Be it farmers working hard in the fields, athletes practising on the field, or employees working in offices, health is the foundation for leading a happy life. Sports and physical exercise can help one achieve health and happiness. Developing a sports culture is important for India, and it is a key to building a healthy future in the context of increasing screen addiction.

File Photo: Sachin Tendulkar (AFP)

What are the reasons for today's sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and health problems?