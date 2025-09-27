Exclusive| 'Walking Should Be Made An Addiction': Sachin Tendulkar Explains How To Tackle Issues Surrounding Excessive Screen Time
Sachin Tendulkar opined that individuals should prefer walking to cover short distances instead of going by bike or car.
Published : September 27, 2025 at 2:35 PM IST|
Updated : September 27, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST
Hyderabad: There was a time when children used to spend most of their time on the ground, being engaged in various playing activities. But now mothers have to push their children to go to the playground. Also, there was a time when children used to ask for a bicycle from their parents if they passed the tenth grade. However, they demand tablets or other digital gadgets from their parents to pass with flying colours in their school exams.
In the modern era, lifestyles have completely changed, and the environment is surrounded by a rise in the use of smartphones, digital gadgets, and an unprecedented rise in screen time. With the physical efforts being reduced in one's life, people are facing the problem of high blood pressure and diabetes at a young age. Surprisingly, some young people have suffered heart attacks in recent times.
In an exclusive interview with Eenadu ETV Bharat, Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared his insights on adopting a healthy lifestyle and what changes should be done by the people in their lives to live fit and healthy.
He said that health can be maintained if we make some changes to our current lifestyle. Controlling excessive screen time, playing games, exercising and walking are some of the practices through which one can stay healthy.
How to move towards a healthy future in the current era of screen addiction?
Being healthy is the most important thing for a person to be happy. In a diverse country like India, where people rely on intelligence and hardwork to succeed, health becomes an important aspect. Be it farmers working hard in the fields, athletes practising on the field, or employees working in offices, health is the foundation for leading a happy life. Sports and physical exercise can help one achieve health and happiness. Developing a sports culture is important for India, and it is a key to building a healthy future in the context of increasing screen addiction.
What are the reasons for today's sedentary lifestyle, obesity, and health problems?
We no longer have the time, motivation, and environment to take care of our health and to stay fit. Technology has brought extraordinary and immense benefits, but it has made people lethargic as they sit in one place while operating digital gadgets. Working in front of TVs or computers, scrolling on mobile phones, causes us to sit for long hours.
Excessive screen time has now become a major threat to the younger generation. Especially children and youth are becoming addicted to it. This trend affects health, including sleep and concentration, in an adverse manner. As a result, health problems are haunting them at a young age, and the youngsters are suffering from problems like Obesity, BP, and diabetes. They are also facing the risk of heart attacks.
What are your tips for building a healthy childhood for your children as a father?
The greatest gift we can give to our children is proper playtime. Children should be encouraged to spend most of their time on the playground. The efforts to bring a change in society where children are encouraged to play must start from our homes. The joy and feeling of children running outside the house or in the field, falling down, getting up, and trying again are priceless.
The journey of a healthy India begins with small steps. Walking should be preferred instead of going by bike or car for short distances. It should be made an addiction. People should reduce the use of digital gadgets to avoid the problems caused by excessive screen time. Everyone should dedicate at least half an hour a day to exercise.
Is it difficult to adopt a healthy lifestyle?
Not at all. Simple habits can lead us to that path. Eating nutritious food, getting enough sleep, and playing some sport or exercise every day are the essentials in daily life which can make up for a healthy lifestyle. Only by following these practices or daily habits we can create a healthy India and inspire the coming generations.
You are touring remote areas of the country through your foundation. What kind of changes can be brought about at the grassroots?
The country will be better only if the quality of life for the people in villages is elevated. There is a lot of enthusiasm and aspiration to excel in sports amongst the youth in rural areas, and so, there is a great need for sports facilities and nutrition as well. Education, health, and sports are tools for development.
Children should be taught the qualities of respect, courtesy and understanding emotions from an early age. Powerful organisations should take the initiative to rebuild the future of people in remote areas. A stronger, more united India is possible only with health-conscious villages and communities.