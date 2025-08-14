Sachin Tendulkar’s Son Arjun Gets Engaged To Saaniya Chandok: Reports

Hyderabad: Arjun Tendulkar, son of former India batter Sachin Tendulkar, has got engaged to Saaniya Chandok, the granddaughter of the prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The ceremony was a private affair attended by friends and family members from both sides.

Arjun Tendulkar’s cricket career

The left-arm fast bowling all-rounder plays for Goa in domestic cricket and has featured for the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. He kicked off his domestic career in the 2020/21 season with his debut T20 match against Haryana. Earlier, he represented Mumbai at the junior level and earned a spot in the India U19 squad. He moved to Goa in 2022/23 and made first-class and List-A debuts there.

Arjun has played 17 first-class games, scoring 532 runs laced with one century and two fifties. He has also picked 37 wickets, which includes one five-wicket haul and two four-for. He has played 18 List A matches, taking 25 wickets from them while amassing 102 runs with an average of 17. In the IPL, Arjun has bowled 73 deliveries and has claimed three wickets at a bowling average of 38.

Who is Saaniya Chandok?

Saaniya prefers to keep a low public profile and is from one of Mumbai’s most prominent business families. She is the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai. The Ghai family has a stronghold in the hospitality and food industries. Some of the notable mentions are the Ghai family owning the InterContinental hotel and the popular ice cream brand Brooklyn Creamery.

According to the Indian government records (Ministry of Corporate Affairs), she is a partner and director at Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP in Mumbai. The Instagram post by the company also indicates that she is the founder of the company. She has studied and graduated from the London School of Economics. She has also received a Veterinary Technician diploma from the Worldwide Veterinary Service in late 2024.

The engagement of the duo made social media users react to the ceremony as some of the users also shared the pictures of the ceremony.