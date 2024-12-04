Sachin Tendulkar And Vinod Kambli Camaraderie For 'Sir' Ramakant Achrekar

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli, two former India batters, have three things common in them. One they represented India, two they played for Mumbai in the domestic and the third and the most important thing is that they were coached by the legendary Ramakant Achrekar.

On Tuesday evening at the Shivaji Park in central Mumbai, where the duo was rigorously trained, they came together to pay a befitting tribute to Achrekar Sir, as a memorial was dedicated to him in the presence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray.

The duo had played together at this very Shivaji Park as Achrekar Sir used to oversee the training and then they created records in school cricket while representing Shardashram Vidyamandir, a school based in Dadar.

The two had a different background, while Vinod came from a lower middle class family and stayed in a chawl, Tendulkar resided initially in Sahitya Sahawas and was the son of noted Marathi writer late Ramesh Tendulkar.

Achrekar Sir was a common thing between the two friends and their Camaraderie was palpable on Tuesday as Sachin greeted his friend Vinod during the program as the duo shared stage with their other friends, all ex India players, from the staple of Ramakant Achrekar.

During the program, while Vinod spoke very briefly about his mentor and sang a song dedicated to his beloved coach, Tendulkar on the other hand spoke extensively about the contributions in his life by Achrekar Sir.

Tendulkar recalled the strict Achrekar Sir and at the same time how he used to call all the students home and treat them with Mutton Curry.

Tendulkar also recalled how his brother Ajit was instrumental in getting him to Achrekar Sir and how he would enjoy the Vada Pav or the Bhel Puri given to him by his late mentor as praise for his stupendous batting show.

The occasion was also graced by Paras Mbambrey, Pravin Amre, Sameer Dighe, Sanjay Bangar and Balwinder Singh Sandhu, all students of Achrekar Sir as Mumbaikars had a gala time in memory of the Padma Shri and Dronacharya Awardee.