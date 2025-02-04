Shoulder-Before Wicket Out Or Not Out; Sachin Tendulkar and Glenn McGrath Feature In A Hilarious Ad

Hyderabad: Two cricketing greats, Sachin Tendulkar and Shane Warne, combined to share a nostalgic moment in a video doing rounds on social media. The duo teamed up for a light-hearted advertisement for an eye hospital, which brought back the memories of Sachin’s controversial dismissal in 1999 in Adelaide. The advertisement went viral after Tendulkar shared the video on his ‘X’ handle.

In the video, India’s batting maestro reminds the Australian pace bowler of his infamous dismissal from the Adelaide Test in 1999. The incident saw him controversially given out. The former Indian great suggests that Mcgrath might need an eye check-up. The interaction between the two has brought the controversial ruling from umpire Daryl Harper in the fixture.

The incident highlighted in the commercial took place during the 1999 Adelaide Test between Australia and India. McGrath bowled a short delivery to Tendulkar, and the right-handed batter tried to duck under it. However, the ball didn’t bounce as much as he expected, and the ball stuck on the shoulder of Tendulkar. McGrath appealed for the dismissal and the umpire Daryl Harper raised his finger to adjudge the batter out.

Tendulkar’s post sharing the advertisement has sparked nostalgia amongst cricket fans as many cricket fans fondly remember the rivalry between Tendulkar and McGrath in international cricket. Tendulkar was at the receiving end of the controversial decisions multiple times in his career. Also, the hearted rivalry between India and Australia in the late 1990s and early 2000s.