Sachin Tendulkar Enjoys Jungle Safari in Dhikala Zone of Corbett National Park

Ramnagar (Uttarakhand): Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar visited the most popular zone of Jim Corbett National Park, Dhikala Zone and enjoyed a jungle safari. Following that, he will take a rest on Friday night and will go to take blessings of Baba Neem Karoli on Saturday.

Sachin Tendulkar reached Taj Resort in Ramnagar near Corbett National Park at 4 AM on Thursday. Today, in the morning, he took a ride on a jungle safari at 5:45 AM in the Dhikala Zone. The 200 Tests veteran, who has numerous records to his name, spotted various animals including the Bengal Tiger.

He will stay at the Resort at night and depart for the blessings of Baba Neem Karoli, sources said. On Thursday, Tendulkar inaugurated a solar plant in Rudrapur. He met with the management of the plant and took some details of it from the employees.

Tendulkar, a former India captain, has shown his love for wildlife in the past. He visited Tadoba Tiger Reserve in Maharashtra multiple times. Apart from making a brilliant contribution to the field for the national side, Tendulkar has been in the news for the social work he has done.

Tendulkar has played 463 ODIs and scored 18,426 with 49 centuries and 96 fifties.