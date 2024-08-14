Watch | Sachin Tendulkar Finds Unique Way To Celebrate International Left-hander’s Day

Hyderabad: Former Indian cricketer and cricketing great Sachin Tendulkar wished everyone for the international left-handers’ day on Tuesday. He showed his ability to bat and bowl left-handed in his social media post. In a video that soon caught the attention of the netizens, Sachin was seen batting left-handed.

"Everything that is left can be right and everything that is right can be left," Tendulkar was seen saying before he started batting and bowling as a left-hander in the video.

Also, the video uploaded by the cricketing maestro featured a Sachin vs Sachin battle. In a well-edited video, a left-arm medium pacer Sachin bowled to the left-handed batting version of himself. Even after switching hands, Sachin was seen perfecting his straight drives and cover drives. Also, he played a lofted flick and hit a pull with ease despite not batting left-handed during his playing days.

"This one is for my left-handed friends," the former Indian cricketer wrote in the caption of his post.

Sachin Tendulkar finished his international career as one of the best in the business amassing 15,921 runs from 200 Test matches while he accrued 18,426 runs in 463 ODIs and 10 runs from T20Is. He was the backbone of the Indian batting lineup for a huge span. The right-handed batter also featured in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and racked up 2334 runs including one century.