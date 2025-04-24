52 Not Out: Remembering 'Master Blaster' Sachin Tendulkar's Fabled 'Desert Strom' Heroics Against The Mighty Aussies

New Delhi: Cricket icon and legendary India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, India's batting star and an artist of stroke play, turned 52 on Thursday, April 24. During his prolonged 24-year career, famously remembered by cricket fans, the 'Master Blaster' delivered numerous unforgettable knocks, but one arguably stood above them all.

On April 22, 1998, more than 26 years ago, the Indian 'God of Cricket' Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar played a staggering 143-run innings that truly defined why he is called one of the sport's greats. The moment, the setting, the consequence, and the challenge still send chills down the spines of those who witnessed it firsthand and those who try to relive the adrenaline rush through highlights.

Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist (L) watches as Indian batsman Sachin Tendulkar cuts (AFP)

The infamous 'Desert Storm' clash took place during the Coca-Cola Cup, a triangular series between India, Australia, and New Zealand. Batting first, Mark Waugh and Michael Bevan powered Australia to 284/7, a target which had hardly been chased by any side by then. India's attempts to orchestrate a successful chase went awry as they lost by 26 runs. The match was going to decide who would take on Australia in the night of the finals.

However, it was just Sachin's knock that made the entire encounter a game that the Indians would never forget. Sachin, highly regarded for his technical superiority during an era that arguably boasted the legendary era of batters, wove a dream that hardly anybody could have imagined.

In pursuit of a 285-run target, Sachin shimmied down the ground and pulled the ball away for a towering six, adding to Michael Kasprowicz's frustrations and offering India a much-needed impetus to the innings. Glenn McGrath, known for his tight line and lengths, was sent all over the park and couldn't believe what had just happened.

As India's innings progressed, with Tendulkar getting into the groove, the match was halted for 25 minutes due to a dust storm, leaving India to chase a revised target of 277.

The crowd in Sharjah didn't know what they were going to witness next is a masterclass on how a young Sachin can smash tall and deadly Australian seamers across every region of the ground. He displayed no mercy on Aussie bowlers, covered the stumps to dispatch Damien Fleming towards sight screen, leaving commentator Tony Greig in awe, making it a historic commentating moment as the former Australian cricketer speaks from the bottom of his soul and scream into the mic, "Oh it's high, it's high, it's all the way, way over the top, into the crowds again, Sachin Tendulkar wants to win this match."

Sachin not just played probably one of the best innings of his life, but also assured India the final berth with a superior net run rate to New Zealand. He lifted his bat towards the dressing room with a smile on his face as the entire stadium stood on its feet to applaud Sachin for his heroics. Even though India went on to lose the gripping affair, the match is still remembered for Sachin's odds-defying 143(131). (With agency inputs)