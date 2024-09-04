India's Medal Tally Reaches 21 As Sachin Sarjerao Khilari Bags Silver In Men's Shot Put F46 Event

Paris (France): World Champion Sachin Sarjerao Khilari won India's 21st medal in the Men's Shot Put F46 category as he bagged silver with his best attempt of 16.32m in the ongoing Paris Paralympics here on Wednesday. This marks India's 21st medal at the ongoing Paralympic Games.

F46 classification is for athletes with arm deficiency, impaired muscle power or impaired passive range of movement in arms, with athletes competing in a standing position. Khilari has an impaired left hand.

The 34-year-old Khilari recorded his best throw of the day in his second attempt to improve his own previous Asian record of 16.30m which he set while winning gold in the World Para-Athletics Championships held in Japan in May this year.

Canada's Greg Stewart defended his Tokyo Paralympic gold as he finished at the top spot with a throw of 16.38m. Luka Bakovic of Croatia finished third and took the bronze with 16.27m.

Khilari's silver is the 11th medal from para-athletics in the ongoing Games. He had also won a gold in last year's Asian Para Games in China.

Earlier, India surpassed its Tokyo 2020 tally to hit the 20-medal mark for the first time ever in the history of the Paralympic Games and the count is expected increase on Wednesday with the country's para-athletes continuing their hunt for medals.