SA20's Paarl Royals Become First T20 Team To Bowl 20 Overs Of Spin

Hyderabad: The Paarl Royals scripted history in SA20, South Africa's T20 franchise league, by becoming the first franchise T20 team to bowl an entire 20-over innings using only spin bowlers. The Royals achieved this historic feat during their SA20 clash against the Pretoria Capitals on Saturday, January 26, where they successfully defended a challenging 141-run total, securing an 11-run win to confirm their ticket to playoffs.

The Paarl spinners collectively bowl all 120 balls, marking the first time this has occurred in both franchise T20 cricket and T20 internationals involving full-member sides. The Royals' unique record was the result of a collective effort by their five-man spin arsenal: Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Nqabayomzi Peter, and England's Test legend Joe Root.

Root once again displayed his value at the top, continuing his exceptional performances in the ongoing season. The former England captain played a brilliant 78-run knock and took two wickets to steer the Paarl Royals into the SA20 playoffs as it became the first team in Season 3 to qualify for the next stage of the competition, topping the log with 24 points.

Root used his experience to navigate a slow Boland Park surface in the searing midday sun. The former English skipper was the epitome of orthodoxy as he drove beautifully down the ground, but also showed that he had the ability to innovate with a majestic switch hit off Will Jacks.

The rest of the Royals batting order wilted under the Paarl sun before captain David Miller walked to the crease. Miller immediately injected some impetus into the innings with an unbeaten 29 from 18 balls, which included two mighty slog-sweeps for six. It formed part of a 33-ball unbroken 59-run partnership that lifted the Royals to 140/4.