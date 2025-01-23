SA20 Commentators Tease Of Robin Uthappa On Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch

Durban: Commentator Pommie Mbangwa took a cheeky dig at fellow commentator and former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa while referencing Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic catch from the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 12th over of the Paarl Royals’ innings, bowled by Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Opener Quinton de Kock played a lofted shot towards the straight boundary, and Rubin Hermann executed a clean catch, eerily similar to the one Suryakumar Yadav took to dismiss David Miller in the final over of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As the replay of the match played on the big screen, Pommie Mbangwa humorously remarked, “What would your decision Robbie? Uthappa replied to the question saying, "Yes. It's definitely out."

"You will say yes as it reminds you of Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the T20 World Cup,” Mbangwa further added.

The comment drew chuckles from the commentary box, but Uthappa, who had been on the air, didn't respond to it while others were laughing on loud.

As for the match itself, Hermann’s catch sent de Kock back to the pavilion, putting the Paarl Royals in a strong position. Mujeeb ur Rahman, who was the bowler, continued to pile pressure on the Durban Super Giants, showcasing his exceptional skills in the middle overs.

Notably, all the commentators acknowledged the third umpire's decision, but the fans went berserk as they felt the fielder's feet touched the boundary rope this time.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had David Miller on the strike. The southpaw hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar was able to catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, realised it just as he went over the boundary, and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.