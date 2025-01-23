ETV Bharat / sports

SA20 Commentators Tease Of Robin Uthappa On Suryakumar Yadav's T20 WC Final Catch

Commentator Pommie Mbangwa playfully teased fellow commentator Robin Uthappa while referencing Suryakumar Yadav’s remarkable catch from the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

Commentator Pommie Mbangwa playfully teased fellow commentator Robin Uthappa while referencing Suryakumar Yadav’s remarkable catch from the 2024 T20 World Cup final.
SA20 Commentators Makes Fun Of Robin Uthappa On Suryakumar Yadav Catch In T20 World Cup 2024 Final (AFP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 10:21 PM IST

Durban: Commentator Pommie Mbangwa took a cheeky dig at fellow commentator and former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa while referencing Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic catch from the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 12th over of the Paarl Royals’ innings, bowled by Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Opener Quinton de Kock played a lofted shot towards the straight boundary, and Rubin Hermann executed a clean catch, eerily similar to the one Suryakumar Yadav took to dismiss David Miller in the final over of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As the replay of the match played on the big screen, Pommie Mbangwa humorously remarked, “What would your decision Robbie? Uthappa replied to the question saying, "Yes. It's definitely out."

"You will say yes as it reminds you of Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the T20 World Cup,” Mbangwa further added.

The comment drew chuckles from the commentary box, but Uthappa, who had been on the air, didn't respond to it while others were laughing on loud.

As for the match itself, Hermann’s catch sent de Kock back to the pavilion, putting the Paarl Royals in a strong position. Mujeeb ur Rahman, who was the bowler, continued to pile pressure on the Durban Super Giants, showcasing his exceptional skills in the middle overs.

Notably, all the commentators acknowledged the third umpire's decision, but the fans went berserk as they felt the fielder's feet touched the boundary rope this time.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had David Miller on the strike. The southpaw hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar was able to catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, realised it just as he went over the boundary, and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.

Durban: Commentator Pommie Mbangwa took a cheeky dig at fellow commentator and former India wicketkeeper-batter Robin Uthappa while referencing Suryakumar Yadav’s iconic catch from the 2024 T20 World Cup final.

The incident occurred on the fourth delivery of the 12th over of the Paarl Royals’ innings, bowled by Afghan spinner Mujeeb ur Rahman. Opener Quinton de Kock played a lofted shot towards the straight boundary, and Rubin Hermann executed a clean catch, eerily similar to the one Suryakumar Yadav took to dismiss David Miller in the final over of the 2024 T20 World Cup.

As the replay of the match played on the big screen, Pommie Mbangwa humorously remarked, “What would your decision Robbie? Uthappa replied to the question saying, "Yes. It's definitely out."

"You will say yes as it reminds you of Suryakumar Yadav's catch in the T20 World Cup,” Mbangwa further added.

The comment drew chuckles from the commentary box, but Uthappa, who had been on the air, didn't respond to it while others were laughing on loud.

As for the match itself, Hermann’s catch sent de Kock back to the pavilion, putting the Paarl Royals in a strong position. Mujeeb ur Rahman, who was the bowler, continued to pile pressure on the Durban Super Giants, showcasing his exceptional skills in the middle overs.

Notably, all the commentators acknowledged the third umpire's decision, but the fans went berserk as they felt the fielder's feet touched the boundary rope this time.

Needing 16 runs from the final over, South Africa had David Miller on the strike. The southpaw hit a wide full toss from Hardik Pandya but Suryakumar was able to catch the ball inside the ropes at long-off, realised it just as he went over the boundary, and then came back in to complete an astonishing catch.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

SURYAKUMAR T20 WORLD CUP CATCHDURBAN SUPER GIANTS VS PAARL ROYALSDSG VS PRSA20 COMMENTATORS T20 WC FINALSURYAKUMAR YADAV T20 WC CATCH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.