‘Shame On You’: Sreesanth’s Wife Slams Lalit Modi For Releasing Harbhajan Slap Video

Hyderabad: Indian cricket witnessed a huge controversy 17 years back when Harbhajan Singh and S Sreesanth were involved in an ugly spat after an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2008 fixture. However, the incident has come to the fore once again as former IPL chairman Lalit Modi released the unseen footage of the same recently. S Sreesanth’s wife Bhuvneshwari Sreesanth has slammed Lalit Modi and former Australia captain Michael Clarke for reviving the slap-gate scandal.

The fans were reminded of the controversy after Lalit appeared on the Beyond23 podcast with Michael Clarke. He revealed during the interview that he has kept unseen footage of the incident. The clip, which was shot from the stadium cameras, shows Harbhajan hitting Sreesanth with the back of the hand during the post-match handshake ritual. The incident occurred after the match between the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings.

Sreesanth Wife insta story (Bhuvenshwari Sreesanth insta handle)

Sreesanth broke down in tears after receiving the blow. His teammates, including former Sri Lanka skipper Mahel Jayawardene and former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, rushed to calm him down. Also, Harbhajan looked visibly upset, and he was charging towards Sreesanth when the players interfered to calm down the situation. The incident became the talk of the town soon and was termed the slap-gate incident in the cricketing circles.

Reacting to the release of the video, Bhuvneshwari took to her Instagram handle to issue a sharp statement.

“Shame on you, Lalit Modi and Michael Clarke. You people are not even human to drag up something from 2008 just for your own cheap publicity and views. Both @sreesanthnair36 and Harbhajan have long moved on; they are fathers now with school-going children, and yet you try to throw them back into an old wound. Absolutely disgusting, heartless, and inhuman,” she wrote.

Over the years, Harbhajan himself has admitted that slapping Sreesanth was one of his biggest regrets. Sresanth has also stated on several occasions that he put the episode behind him.