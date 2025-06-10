CSK Batter Roped In By Yorkshire Cricket Club, To Play Remainder Of County Championship

England: Indian batter Ruturaj Gaikwad has joined Yorkshire for the remainder of the County Championship in England. The English club announced the collaboration on Tuesday via social media post. The 28-year-old is also likely to feature for Yorkshire in the One Day Cup during his stint with the team.

“YCCC is delighted to announce the overseas signing of Gaikwad. He will join the Yorkshire squad ahead of the County Championship game vs Surrey at Scarborough & will stay with the White Rose until the end of the season,” the club said in the statement.

The 28-year-old has been away from action since April 8 as he sustained an elbow fracture while leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the recently concluded season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The right-hand batter also expressed his joy after joining the team.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire.” he stated.

“I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware.”

Gaikwad was also named in the India A squad for the England tour but the Maharashtra batter was excluded from the playing lineup in both the matches.

The CSK batter has scored 2632 runs from 38 matches with an average of 41.77. He had a torrid run during India A’s tour to Australia last year amassing only 20 runs in four outings.