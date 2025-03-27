CSK Captain Ruturaj Ends IPL's 'El Classico' Debate, Says 'After MI, RCB Are One We Always Look Forward To'

Hyderabad: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has ended the debate on who is the toughest opposition for them between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

After beating Mumbai Indians quite comfortably at home, CSK will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic MA Chidamabaram Stadium in Chennai on Friday, March 28. Notably, RCB have never won IPL game against CSK at the Chepauk or MA Chidambaram Stadium since their victory over Gaikwad-led side in 2008, the inaugural season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

There has always been a debate among MI and RCB fans that their clash against CSK is the El Classico, but now Ruturaj Gaikwad has put a full spot on it.

Speaking at JioStar, Ruturaj shared his thoughts on playing against RCB, saying, "It is always a great match, and after Mumbai Indians, this is the second match we always look forward to."

Ruturaj also expressed how is feels playing against cricketing legend Virat Kohli. "Really looking forward to playing against RCB, especially with Rajat (Patidar) as the new captain. Immediately when they announced Rajat as the captain, I messaged him and wished him good luck. We have been friends for a while now, we know each other really well, and obviously, RCB has been one of the strongest teams. They have done really well every year now," Gaikwad said.

"And whenever Virat Kohli is in the opposition, whenever he is playing, it is always a clash to look forward to. He’s been doing it for a really long time now, consistently for RCB and for the country as well," he added.

In the last season, both, CSK and RCB needed a win to qualify for the playoffs and the Virat Kohli and his men managed to secure a victory and qualified. CSK and captain Gaikwad must not have forgotten it and will look to avenge their group stage exit.