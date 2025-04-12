Ruturaj Gaikwad Reacts After MS Dhoni Replaces Him As Captain Of Chennai Super Kings

Hyderabad: Ruturaj Gaikwad’s hopes of leading the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the title of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 were crushed on Thursday. The CSK skipper was ruled out of the competition due to a hairline fracture in his elbow that he suffered during the match against the Rajasthan Royals. It was a heavy blow for CSK, as they are already struggling with dismal form in the season with five defeats from six matches.

Head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed in a pre-match press conference that Ruturaj will be unavailable for the remainder of the tournament. With Gaikwad sidelined, all eyes will now be on MS Dhoni, who will lead the franchise once again.

In a video posted on social media, Ruturaj labelled Dhoni a ‘young wicketkeeper’ on a lighter note.

“Yes, it's been a challenging season, but we’ve got a young wicketkeeper leading the team now, and hopefully, things will turn around. I’ll be right there with the squad, supporting them from the dugout,” he said with a smile,” he said in a heartfelt video message.

“I would’ve loved to help lift the team out of this situation, but some things are simply out of our control. Looking forward to backing the boys for the rest of the campaign, here's to a strong finish to the season.”

However, some fans have claimed that Ruturaj has unfollowed MS Dhoni on Instagram after the captaincy was handed over to the latter.

CSK’s batting unit has been struggling throughout the tournament so far, and the absence of a key batter like Rutruraj might add to their worries. The team is currently at the penultimate position in the points table with a poo net run rate of -1.554. Ruturaj expressed that he is gutted to miss the tournament due to an injury.

“I am really gutted to miss the rest of the IPL due to an unfortunate elbow injury. I want to thank everyone for your support so far, it truly means a lot,” he added.