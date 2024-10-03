'We Can’t Blame The Selectors': Fans Slam Ruturaj Gaikwad After His Early Departure In Irani Cup

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad faced immense wrath of fans after he was dismissed early in the first innings of the Irani Cup match between Rest of India and Mumbai at Ekana Stadium here on Thursday, October 03, 2024.

India are scheduled to play the five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024 against Australia down under in November and December. The Irani Cup and upcoming Ranji Trophy are the tournaments where Gaikwad can display his skills and knock on the doors of the selectors to pick him as the backup opener for India for the away tour.

Gaikwad departed after scoring only nine runs off 27 balls. He was dismissed by the right-arm medium pacer M Juned Khan and was cleanly caught by Prithvi Shaw in the slips in the 11th over. Following this the fans went berserk and showcased their extreme disappointment towards his outing.

More to follow...