Russian Olympic Committee Loses Appeal against Suspension by the IOC

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 54 minutes ago

Russian Olympic Committee has lost their appeal against suspension by the International Olympic Committee on Friday.

Russian Olympic Committee has lost their appeal against suspension by the International Olympic Committee on Friday.

LAUSANNE (Switzerland): The Russian Olympic Committee has lost an appeal against its suspension by the International Olympic Committee.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport said Friday that it had dismissed the ROC's appeal against the suspension imposed in October. The IOC objected to the ROC incorporating four sports bodies representing regions of eastern Ukraine.

CAS said it found the IOC's suspension "did not breach the principles of legality, equality, predictability or proportionality."

The ROC can appeal to the Swiss supreme court.

The suspension removed the ROC's right to receive funding from the IOC but has not affected any Russians who are competing in international sports as neutral athletes, including in many qualifying events for this year's Paris Olympics, as part of an IOC-backed initiative.

TAGGED:

Russian Olympic CommitteeInternational Oympic Council

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

IIT Madras Doubles Patents Granted in 2023, Sets Record for Intellectual Property Generation

Explained | Solar Rooftop for Households: Target and Challenges

Businessman Duped of Rs 6 crore by Fraudsters on Facebook in Bengaluru; Probe Launched

'Cannot Expect Apple to Trace Stolen iPhone Using Unique Identity Number': SC

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.