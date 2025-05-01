RR vs MI: Rajasthan & Mumbai To Miss Star Players For Remainder Of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Both teams, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), have suffered major blows before they square off against each other at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.
Mumbai will miss the services of spinner Vignesh Puthur while veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma has been ruled of the tournament due to fracture on thumb.
🚨 Toss 🚨@rajasthanroyals won the toss and opted to bowl first against @mipaltan— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 1, 2025
Updates ▶️ https://t.co/t4j49gXHDu#TATAIPL | #RRvMI
RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field considering the due factor and what their batters did in last game chasing 200+ target. They have made two changes to their squad as Akash Madhwal made his debut for RR against his former side MI while Wanindu Hasaranga missed out due to a niggle and Kumar Kartikeya replaced him in the XI.
"Couple of changes, Hasaranga has a niggle, Kumar Kartikeya comes in, Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) bhai has broken his finger so Madhwal comes in," said RR skipper Parag at the toss.
For Mumbai Indians, they haven't made any changes to their squad as Karn Sharma continue to play as frontline spinner.
Toss done. We will BAT first in the Pink City 💪🔥#MumbaiIndians #PlayLikeMumbai #TATAIPL #RRvMI— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 1, 2025
"Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery," Rajasthan Royals said in the press release.
"The team management is actively working on finalising his replacement, post which an official announcement will be made," it added.
Meanwhile, Raghu Sharma, the leg spinner from Punjab replaces Vignesh Puthur, who has been ruled out of the season due to a bone stress reactions in both shins.
Raghu was part of the Mumbai Indians support bowlers and now has transitioned to the main squad. Raghu Sharma has played 11 first class, 9 List A and 3 T20 matches for Punjab and Pondicherry. He has picked five 5-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls in his first class career so far. Raghu had a good outing in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy for Punjab, picking 14 wickets in 9 matches.
Vignesh played 5 games for Mumbai Indians, picking up 6 wickets, and had a debut to remember with 3 wickets. Vignesh will continue to be with the team to focus on his recovery and rehabilitation with the Mumbai Indians Medical and S&C team.
RR vs MI Playing XIs
Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag(c), Dhruv Jurel(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Rajasthan Royals Impact Subs: Shubham Dubey, Tushar Deshpande, Kunal Singh Rathore, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Karn Sharma