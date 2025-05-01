ETV Bharat / sports

RR vs MI: Rajasthan & Mumbai To Miss Star Players For Remainder Of IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Both teams, Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Mumbai Indians (MI), have suffered major blows before they square off against each other at the iconic Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday, May 1.

Mumbai will miss the services of spinner Vignesh Puthur while veteran pacer Sandeep Sharma has been ruled of the tournament due to fracture on thumb.

RR skipper Riyan Parag won the toss and elected to field considering the due factor and what their batters did in last game chasing 200+ target. They have made two changes to their squad as Akash Madhwal made his debut for RR against his former side MI while Wanindu Hasaranga missed out due to a niggle and Kumar Kartikeya replaced him in the XI.

"Couple of changes, Hasaranga has a niggle, Kumar Kartikeya comes in, Sandy (Sandeep Sharma) bhai has broken his finger so Madhwal comes in," said RR skipper Parag at the toss.

For Mumbai Indians, they haven't made any changes to their squad as Karn Sharma continue to play as frontline spinner.

"Sandeep Sharma has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering a fracture in his finger. He showed immense bravery to continue bowling with this injury in the last match and everyone at the franchise wishes him a full and speedy recovery," Rajasthan Royals said in the press release.