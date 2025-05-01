Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Completes 6000 Runs For Mumbai Indians

Jaipur: Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the first player in history to score 6000 runs for Mumbai Indians. He achieved the historic milestone during the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday, May 1.
Before the RR vs MI clash, Rohit had amassed 5971 runs in 226 innings across 231 matches at an average of 29.70 striking at 131.92 with the help of 539 fours and 262 sixes. It included 38 fifties and a couple of hundreds for Mumbai Indians. The list is followed by Kieron Pollard, former player and current batting coach of MI, with 3915 runs and Surykumar Yadav (3460).
Rohit needed only 29 runs to achieve the historic milestone. He reached there with a sweep shot, bowled by Kumar Kartikeya.
|Player
|Inns
|Runs
|Ave
|SR
|RG Sharma
|226
|6000
|29.70
|131.92
The 38-year-old is already the leading run getter for MI. In the previous game, he became the only second Indian batter to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket after Virat Kohli.
Rohit has represented two franchises in IPL so far. He played for Deccan Chargers for three season before he was roped in by Mumbai in 2011. He is currently the second leading run getter in IPL history after Virat Kohli.
More to follow...