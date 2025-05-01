ETV Bharat / sports

Rohit Sharma Scripts History, Completes 6000 Runs For Mumbai Indians

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma became the first Mumbai Indians (MI) player to score 6000 runs for the franchise.

RR vs MI: Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the first player in history to score 6000 runs for Mumbai Indians.
Rohit Sharma (AP)
author img

By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : May 1, 2025 at 8:15 PM IST

1 Min Read

Jaipur: Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the first player in history to score 6000 runs for Mumbai Indians. He achieved the historic milestone during the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday, May 1.

Before the RR vs MI clash, Rohit had amassed 5971 runs in 226 innings across 231 matches at an average of 29.70 striking at 131.92 with the help of 539 fours and 262 sixes. It included 38 fifties and a couple of hundreds for Mumbai Indians. The list is followed by Kieron Pollard, former player and current batting coach of MI, with 3915 runs and Surykumar Yadav (3460).

Rohit needed only 29 runs to achieve the historic milestone. He reached there with a sweep shot, bowled by Kumar Kartikeya.

PlayerInnsRunsAveSR
RG Sharma226600029.70131.92

The 38-year-old is already the leading run getter for MI. In the previous game, he became the only second Indian batter to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket after Virat Kohli.

Rohit has represented two franchises in IPL so far. He played for Deccan Chargers for three season before he was roped in by Mumbai in 2011. He is currently the second leading run getter in IPL history after Virat Kohli.

More to follow...

Jaipur: Rohit Sharma scripted history by becoming the first player in history to score 6000 runs for Mumbai Indians. He achieved the historic milestone during the clash between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium here on Thursday, May 1.

Before the RR vs MI clash, Rohit had amassed 5971 runs in 226 innings across 231 matches at an average of 29.70 striking at 131.92 with the help of 539 fours and 262 sixes. It included 38 fifties and a couple of hundreds for Mumbai Indians. The list is followed by Kieron Pollard, former player and current batting coach of MI, with 3915 runs and Surykumar Yadav (3460).

Rohit needed only 29 runs to achieve the historic milestone. He reached there with a sweep shot, bowled by Kumar Kartikeya.

PlayerInnsRunsAveSR
RG Sharma226600029.70131.92

The 38-year-old is already the leading run getter for MI. In the previous game, he became the only second Indian batter to score 12000 runs in T20 cricket after Virat Kohli.

Rohit has represented two franchises in IPL so far. He played for Deccan Chargers for three season before he was roped in by Mumbai in 2011. He is currently the second leading run getter in IPL history after Virat Kohli.

More to follow...

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MOST RUNS FOR MUMBAI INDIANSRR VS MI ROHIT SHARMAROHIT SHARMAROHIT SHARMA 6000 RUNSIPL 2025ROHIT SHARMA 6000 RUNS FOR MI

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.