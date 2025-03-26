ETV Bharat / sports

'Unfazed' KKR Eye To Get Back On Winning Ways Against Riyan Parag's Rajasthan Royals

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will eye a correction in all aspect when they lock horns in the IPL on Wednesday.

Outmuscled in their previous matches, title-holders Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals will eye a quick course correction in ever aspect when they face each other in an IPL match here on Wednesday.
Kolkata Knight Riders' Rinku Singh and teammates during a practice session (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Sports Team

Published : Mar 26, 2025, 9:47 AM IST

Guwahati: Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) bowling coach Bharat Arun expressed confidence and optimism on the eve of their crucial match against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Stadium, despite losing their opening game of the tournament against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The Knight Riders were beaten by seven wickets by RCB in the tournament-opener while the Royals were given a 44-run drubbing by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The common theme in those defeats was how the seemingly powerful batting and bowling units of KKR and RR failed to fire.

"We are not too worried about it," Arun stated. "There are a lot of positives from the first game, and some lessons to be learned as well."

The coach emphasized on the team's resilience, pointing out that the key to success lies in seizing critical moments during matches."Every team is batting and bowling well," he said. "But the team that snatches those crucial moments at any given point of time is going to win."

Arun revealed a personal connection to the match venue, describing Guwahati as 'our second home,' and noting their proximity to Kolkata and shared language.

The playing conditions also received a positive assessment from the coach. "The wicket looks good, the conditions are excellent, and the outfield looks really, really good," he noted. When discussing player performance, particularly Andre Russell's recent form, Arun remained supportive. "Sport is about failing," he explained. "For champions like Russ, it must be weighing on his mind that he has failed in the last game, and he is out to prove himself in every single game."

Arun stressed the team's holistic approach to strategy, stating, "There's no point in just targeting one player. We have to look at the team as a whole and devise a strategy accordingly." As the match approaches, both teams are eager to secure a crucial victory in the early stages of the tournament.

