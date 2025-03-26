RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Live Streaming, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Head-To-Head, Squads, Probable Playing XI

Hyderabad: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are eyeing to bounce back from their defeats in their Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign opener when they lock horns on Wednesday, March 26. The Knight Riders suffered a heavy defeat against the formidable Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets, while the Royals were outplayed by 44 runs by explosive Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Both teams struggled with their batting and bowling units in those matches.

KKR's bowling, apart from Sunil Narine, looked clueless against RCB's new look batting lineup, raising concerns about Varun Chakravarthy's performance, who thrived in the Champions Trophy 2025. They hope Chakaravarthy finds his mojo on the Guwahati pitch, which has some grip but is a batting paradise. KKR is also monitoring Anrich Nortje's fitness; if cleared, he is most likely to replace Spencer Johnson.

Kolkata's middle order fell apart after a strong start from the top order featuring skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Sunil Narine, with batsmen like expensive buy Venkatesh Iyer and Andre Russell making poor shot selections. Rinku Singh, who hasn't been in good form recently, needs to regain his hitting prowess to turn good totals into intimidating ones against a struggling Rajasthan bowling attack.

Rajasthan's bowlers, including Jofra Archer, who bowled the most expensive spell of the IPL history, had an unforgettable day in their last game but have the potential to recover in Guwahati. Stand-in skipper Riyan Parag is expected to show sharper decision-making against KKR. All eyes will be on Yashasvi Jaiswal's form as well, while Nitish Rana's hands will be itching to bat against his former franchise after posting an Instagram story regarding the loyalty of the team towards him.

Where is the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match being played?

The match will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati, which is known for being a batting-friendly venue.

Which TV channel will broadcast RR vs KKR IPL 2025 in India?

Cricket fans in India can watch the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match live on Star Sports Network, which will provide comprehensive coverage of the game.

Where to watch RR vs KKR IPL 2025 live streaming for free?

The live streaming of RR vs KKR IPL 2025 will be available for free on the JioCinema app and website. Users with a Jio SIM can enjoy live streaming without any additional subscription costs.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025: Pitch Report

The Barsapara Cricket Stadium has been historically a belter and a paradise for the batters. The batters can trust on bounce and pace off the pitch. In addition to this, the outfield is quicker, with boundary dimensions nearly 65 meters from the center pitch. The square boundaries are meanwhile a tad bigger, around 68 to 70 metres. Hence, fans can expect yet another high-scoring clash.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025: Weather Report

Guwahati is expected to have clear skies with no rain interruptions. The temperature will be around 26°C with moderate humidity, making it ideal for cricket. A lot of dew is expected to impact the game in the latter half of the second innings.

RR vs KKR IPL 2025 Head-to-Head Record

Both teams have had close contests in the 30 IPL games, with both KKR and RR winning 14 games in their head-to-head battles, with two games resulting in draws.

Squads:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Rinku Singh, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rovman Powell, Manish Pandey, Luvnity Sisodia, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Mooen Ali, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Anrich Nortje, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markhande, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Chetan Sakariya.

Rajasthan Royals: Riyan Parag (stand-in captain), Sanju Samson, Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Rana, Yudhvir Singh, Jofra Archer, Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.