RR Skipper Sanju Samson Fined Rs 24 Lakh For Slow Over Rate

Ahmedabad: Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been fined Rs 24 lakh after his side maintained a slow over rate in their Indian Premier League (IPL) game against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

The IPL in a media statement said, "Rajasthan Royals Captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 23 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad."

"As this was his team’s second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined INR 24 lakhs," it said.

"The rest of the members of the Playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," the statement added.

It was overall a bad outing for the Rajasthan Royals as the team suffered a huge 58-run loss in the game. Gujarat Titans first posted a massive 217 for 6 in their allotted 20 overs with Sai Sudarsan top scoring with a 53-ball 82. They then bundled out the Rajasthan Royals for just 159 as they won by ease.

Gujarat Titans pacer Prasidh Krishna was the most successful bowler as he returned with fine figures of 3 for 24.