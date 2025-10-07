ETV Bharat / sports

Rahul Dravid's Prediction About Gill Captaincy Comes True After Four Years

Four years ago, even before becoming the head coach of the Indian senior Team, Dravid predicted that Shubman Gill would captain the Indian team in all three formats, which has almost become true with the youngster leading the Indian Test and ODI side as well. Former Indian pacer revealed the whole incident while speaking on Sony Sports Network.

Hyderabad: It is said that only a goldsmith can truly judge the purity of gold, and similarly, only a great batsman can be recognised by a great batter. Legendary Indian batter and former head coach Rahul Dravid has shown it by making a prophecy four years ago, which later turned into a reality.

"Before Rahul Dravid became head coach, we used to talk about the game. We would discuss who would be the next great fast bowler, spinner, etc. One day, I asked Rahul bhai, 'Who do you think could be the next captain?' We had so many contenders for the captaincy in our team,” he revealed.

At that time, there were names like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, and Hardik Pandya. He said Shubman Gill. This was about four years ago. I was surprised and said to him, 'Rahul bhai, he's not playing all three formats.' He said, 'Forget it, he has a lot of potential.' He said, 'One day, he will become the captain. He will captain India and serve the team for a long time,” he added.

What Rahul Dravid said four years ago has turned into a reality. On October 4, 2025, Shubman Gill was appointed as the captain of the Indian ODI team as the BCCI announced the squad for the series against Australia. He is already leading the Test side and is a frontrunner for the T20I captaincy. Also, there are reports that he will soon take over the India captaincy.

The 26-year-old Gill was part of the 2018 Under-19 World Cup-winning team, captained by Prithvi Shaw and coached by Rahul Dravid. He was the highest run-getter in the tournament, scoring 372 runs in five innings.

Gill made his ODI debut in 2019 and his Test debut in 2020. He secured a place in the T20I team in 2023. Since then, he has featured in 38 Tests, 55 ODIs, and 28 T20Is. In Tests, Gill has scored 2,697 runs at an average of 42, including nine centuries and eight half-centuries. In ODIs, Gill has amassed 2,775 runs, including eight centuries and 15 half-centuries, with an average of 59. In T20Is, Shubman has scored 705 runs at a strike rate of 141, including one century and three half-centuries.