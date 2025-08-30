RCB Extends Rs 25 Lakh Financial Aid For Families Of Bengaluru Stampede Victims

Hyderabad: The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) has come up with financial aid for the 11 fans who lost their lives in the stampede outside M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, 2025. The franchise announced a help of Rs 25 lakh each for the families of the victims in the Bengaluru stampede through their social media handle. The announcement was made via the club’s newly launched social initiative, RCB Cares.

In their official statement, the franchise acknowledged the magnitude of the incident and also showed solidarity with the families of the victims.

"Our hearts broke on June 4, 2025. We lost eleven members of the RCB family. They were part of us. Part of what makes our city, our community & our team unique. Their absence will echo in the memories of each one of us."

"No amount of support can ever fill the space they've left behind. But as a first step, and with the deepest respect, RCB has extended Rs 25 lakh each to their families. Not just as financial aid, but as a promise of compassion, unity, and ongoing care."

"This is also the beginning of RCB CARES: a long-term commitment for meaningful action that begins by honouring their memory. Every step forward will reflect what the fans feel, expect, and deserve."

The recently announced financial aid shows a significant increase as compared to RCB’s initial announcement in June, when they offered Rs. 10 Lakh each for the families.

What is the Bengaluru stampede incident?

Eleven people, including a woman, died and 47 others were injured in a major stampede at the gates of M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on June 4, where at least 2 lakh fans had gathered to catch a glimpse of the RCB after the team won its maiden IPL title on Tuesday.

The celebratory mood turned tragic as the stampede led to the loss of lives as crowds rushed towards the stadium gates to attend the event organised to mark the RCB's IPL victory.

The stampede was triggered as thousands of fans sought to enter the stadium by breaking the barricades, even as police resorted to a mild lathi-charge. A special felicitation ceremony in the stadium for the RCB team was organised by the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). According to eyewitnesses, the stampede emerged as fans thronged the venue of felicitation.