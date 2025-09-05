Ross Taylor Comes Out Of Retirement To Play For Samoa

Hyderabad: Cricketers switching national teams has been a regular phenomenon over the years. However, Ross Taylor has come up with a rare move. The right-handed batter who represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, 236 ODIs and 102 T20Is has come out of retirement. But there is a twist in the tale. Taylor will not play for New Zealand, but he will play for Samoa. The 41-year-old will be representing Samoa in the upcoming Asia-East Asia-Pacific T20 World Cup 2026 Qualifier in Oman. It will be a big boost for Samoa as they are aiming to seal a qualification in the tournament, which is set to be played in India and Sri Lanka next year.

Taylor has been named in the team announced by the nation. The qualifying tournament will commence on October 8. The Kiwi batter took to his Instagram handle and announced his retirement. He called the decision something more than just returning to the game.

“Coming out of retirement. It’s official – I’m proud to announce that I’ll be pulling on the blue and representing Samoa in cricket. This is more than just a return to the game I love — it’s the huge honour to represent my heritage, culture, villages, and family,” said Taylor on Instagram.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to give back to the game, join the squad, and share my experience on and off the field. Time to get back out there – #685 to the world! CHEEEHOOO,” he added.

How is Ross Taylor eligible to play for Samoa?

According to the information mentioned on the International Cricket Council (ICC) official website, Taylor holds a Samoan passport through his mother’s heritage. Also, he has become eligible for the second national team after a three-year standout period following his last match in the New Zealand jersey in April 2022. While playing for New Zealand, Taylor has scored more than 18000 runs across all formats and boasts a strike rate of 122.37 in the T20Is. He has also played in the seven editions of the Indian Premier League and represented Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals and Pune Warriors India.

Samoa squad

Caleb Jasmat (c), Ross Taylor, Darius Visser, Sean Solia, Daniel Burgess, Douglas Finau, Sam French, Kurtis Hynam-Nyberg, Ben Mailata, Noah Mead, Solomon Nash, Samson Sola, Fereti Sululoto, Saumani Tiai, Ili Tugaga.