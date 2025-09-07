ETV Bharat / sports

FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo Surpasses Messi As Portugal Thrash Armenia 5-0

Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal’s 5-0 dominating win over Armenia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday night. The 40-year-old scored a brace in the match as Portugal dominated the proceedings.

Portugal got off to a quick start after Joao Felix scored in the 10th minute. Ronaldo doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a close-range strike. Joao Cancelo added one more goal to the tally in the 32nd minute. The 40-year-old scored the fourth goal for the team in the 46th minute, while Felix added one more goal a few minutes later to ensure Portugal’s win.

Ronaldo overtakes Messi

Ronaldo reached 140 international goals with his second strike of the match and surpassed his Argentine rival Lionel Messi (36 goals from 72 matches) in the list of footballers with the most goals in the World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo is placed in second place in the overall list after Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala, who has scored 39 goals from 47 matches in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.