FIFA World Cup Qualifiers: Ronaldo Surpasses Messi As Portugal Thrash Armenia 5-0
Cristiano Ronaldo inked his name in the record books, overtaking Lionel Messi in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Published : September 7, 2025 at 3:13 PM IST
Hyderabad: Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in Portugal’s 5-0 dominating win over Armenia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers on Saturday night. The 40-year-old scored a brace in the match as Portugal dominated the proceedings.
Portugal got off to a quick start after Joao Felix scored in the 10th minute. Ronaldo doubled the lead in the 21st minute with a close-range strike. Joao Cancelo added one more goal to the tally in the 32nd minute. The 40-year-old scored the fourth goal for the team in the 46th minute, while Felix added one more goal a few minutes later to ensure Portugal’s win.
Ronaldo overtakes Messi
Ronaldo reached 140 international goals with his second strike of the match and surpassed his Argentine rival Lionel Messi (36 goals from 72 matches) in the list of footballers with the most goals in the World Cup qualifiers. Ronaldo is placed in second place in the overall list after Carlos Ruiz of Guatemala, who has scored 39 goals from 47 matches in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers.
Ronaldo scores twice as Portugal wins their first #FIFAWorldCup 26 qualifier 🇵🇹💥 pic.twitter.com/Z8u4fBl7uu— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 6, 2025
After scoring his first goal of the match, Ronaldo paid an emotional tribute during his celebration to his late teammate in the national side, who tragically passed away in a car crash in July, along with his brother Andre Silva.
After the win, Ronaldo shared on his social media handle that this is the first step towards playing his sixth FIFA World Cup next year and winning it. This is the only trophy that Ronaldo has missed out on in his career.
FIFA World Cup 2026 is likely to be the last edition where Ronaldo will feature for the national side in the major event, which is to be held in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Messi will be playing only in his sixth World Cup.
It was the 88th minute and Portugal needed a goal...— FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) September 6, 2025
Cristiano Ronaldo did the rest 🎯 #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/4PG6DS9XKy
Portugal are in Group F with Hungary, the Republic of Ireland and Armenia. Hungary and the Republic of Ireland played a draw in the other match.