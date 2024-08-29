ETV Bharat / sports

Diamond League 2024 - Rome: When and Where to Watch, Date, Time, Live Streaming, Live Broadcast, Venue

Hyderabad: The thirteenth meet of the 2024 Diamond League is set to take place on August 31, 2024, at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy. The premier track-and-field meet will feature multiple medallists from Paris 2024.

The men's 100m will have Paris 2024 silver medallist Kishane Thompson (Jamaica) and bronze medalist Fred Kerley (USA) in action. The Rome meet will also see Tokyo 2020 100m gold medallist Marcell Jacobs (Italy) taking his place on track. Botswana's first Olympic champion Letsile Tebogo, who bagged the men’s 200m at Paris 2024, will look to ride his red-hot form going into the second-last meet of the season before the final.

Multiple Paris 2024 medallists are expected to compete alongside them in Rome, including three-time Olympics men's shot-put gold medallist Ryan Crouser (USA), men's discus gold medallist Roje Stona (Jamaica), women's 100m hurdles gold medallist Masai Russell (USA), and women's 3000m steeplechase champion Winfred Yavi (Bahrain).

Diamond Disciplines:

Men: Discus, Triple jump, Shot put, High jump, 100m, 400m, 5000m

Women: Pole vault, Long jump, 200m, 100m hurdles, 400m hurdles, 1500m, 3000m steeplechase

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming Diamond League 2024 - Rome live coverage and broadcast: