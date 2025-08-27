CPL 2025: Romario Shepherd Scores 20 Runs From Single Legal Delivery

Hyderabad: Star Caribbean all-rounder Romario Shepherd grabbed the limelight on Wednesday with a blistering half-century for Guyana Amazon Warriors against St. Lucia in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2025 fixture. The 30-year-old cricketer came to bat at No.7 for the Imran Tahir-led team at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St Lucia. The right-handed batter grabbed the limelight with a knock of unbeaten 73 runs from 34 deliveries, laced with five fours and seven sixes. More than his impressive knock, his unique feat of scoring 20 runs from a single delivery became the talk of the town.

20 runs from one ball

Out of the sixes he hit during his stay at the crease, three came from Oshane Thomas’ over. Interestingly. All three of them were on a free hit. Thomas bowled a front-foot no-ball on the third ball of the over, but Romario failed to score any runs off it. However, he got a free hit as the bowler overstepped.

Shepherd smashed a six, but Thomas bowled another no-ball. The next ball witnessed a similar set of events occur as the batter hit a maximum on the front foot no-ball. On the third free hit, the 30-year-old hit one more six to score 20 runs from a single legal delivery.

St Lucia Kings win by four wickets

St. Lucia Kings won the match against the Guyana Amazon Warriors by four wickets with 11 balls to spare. Batting first, Guyana posted 202/6 thanks to Shepherd’s knock of 73 runs and Dwaine Pretorius’s finish of unbeaten 18 runs. Koen Gaston picked two wickets for St. Lucia Kings.

Ackeem Auguste led the chase for St. Lucia by scoring 73 runs from 35 deliveries. His innings helped the team take down the target with four wickets in hand. Jediah Blades and Gudakesh Motie picked two wickets each.

St Lucia at second place in the points table

With the triumph, St. Lucia are placed at the second position in the points table. From the five matches they have played, they have won two matches, lost one and the two games ended in no result.