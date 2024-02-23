Rohtas to Ranchi via Kolkata: Akash Deep's Sensational Journey from Adversity to Triumph

Ranchi (Jharkhand): Pacer Akash Deep Singh announced himself in the world of Test cricket with a bang, taking three crucial wickets up front on his debut during the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

Akash Deep, who hails from Sasaram in Bihar, received his Test cap number 313 from head coach Rahul Dravid in the presence of his mother Laduma Devi. It was his stint for India A that earned Akash Deep a call-up to the senior national team. But, everything hasn't been as easy for the speedster, who had to leave cricket a few years ago to make ends meet.

Speaking on this special occasion, his mother said, "He grew up playing cricket in the fields since childhood. There was no playground at that time. He was just passionate about cricket tournaments. He had said that one day he would play for India. My blessings will always be with my sons. Today, I am proud of my son."

Laduma Devi was busy overseeing the construction of their family house in Baddi village of Bihar's Rohtas district when she received a call from Akash Deep on Thursday, who said, "Ma, I'm making my Test debut for India tomorrow, you have to come".

Hours later, after a gruelling 300 km road journey, his mother was at the JSCA stadium here, watching with pride and tears. Bowling one of the finest maiden spells in a Test debut, Akash Deep dismissed Ben Duckett (11), Ollie Pope (0) and Zak Crawley (42) in the span of just 10 deliveries while bowling from the dressing room end.

The shy but stoic woman was soaking it all in with Akash Deep's two nieces and his cousin Baibhaw Kumar providing her support in the emotionally overwhelming moment. She and the family had been through hell and back but Akash Deep was finally making it all count.

"Earlier I believed that Akash would bring glory to the country. Now a ray of hope has arisen among the people that they can achieve a position like him," Chandan Kumar said.

"His father always wished for him to become a government officer, but cricket was his true passion, and I was his partner in crime. I would secretly send him to play cricket and help him pursue his dream," his mother was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"During that time, if someone heard that your son was playing cricket, they would say 'yeh toh awara mawwali hi banega (he is spoiled and will become a rogue). But we had faith in him and didn't let him give up despite losing my husband and son in six months," she recalled.

Akash Deep's father Ramji Singh, a physical education teacher in a Government High School, never wanted him to become a cricketer. He was paralysed after retirement and was bedridden for five years before breathing his last in February 2015.

"Sab bolte hain, padhoge likhoge banoge nawab; kheloge, kudoge banoge kharab. Yeh toh ulta ho gaya. (They say those who study become kings, and those who play end up spoilt. But it's the opposite in our case)," Laduma Devi added.

The 27-year-old was as self-assured as a seasoned pro as he blew away the English top order in the first hour's play to leave the visitors reeling at 112 for 5 at lunch. There were no nerves to be seen, and why would there be, Akash Deep had known and handled bigger challenges than England's 'Bazball' much earlier in life.

Akash Deep's rise started from UCC as he grabbed 42 wickets in his maiden season in Kolkata Maidan (2017-18). He subsequently got a chance in the CK Nayudu Trophy for Bengal, which they went on to win that year. He was also picked as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) that was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during the COVID-19 disruption and was eventually signed by the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).