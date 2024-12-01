Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma’s wife Ritika Sajdeh revealed their newborn son’s name through a cryptic Instagram story. Notably, Rohit and Ritika were recently blessed with a baby boy on 15th November as the India captain missed the first Test against Australia in Perth, taking personal leave.

The couple announced the birth of their second child on November 16, but they didn’t reveal the name of the newborn. The 37-year-old took to his Instagram handle to announce that they are blessed with a baby boy. He shared a graphic where 'Family - the one where we are four' is written. He captioned the post: 15.11.2024.

Rohit Sharma's Wife Ritika Sajdeh Reveals Son's Name Through Cryptic Instagram Story (Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh's Instagram Stroy)

After celebrating the arrival of their new family member, the Indian skipper joined the India team during the first Test. He was seen hitting nets with India's backup pacers in the meantime. He is now leading the Indian side in the 50-over warm-up game against Australia Prime Minister XI at the Manuka Oval in Canberra on Sunday, December 1, 2024.

Recently, Rohit’s wife shared a heartwarming Christmas-themed family cutout featuring four members. All four members were given names with Ritika and Rohit named ‘Bo’ and ‘Bits’ while the daughter was named ‘Sammy’ for Samaira. The son was also named ‘Ahaan’ as the couple revealed the name of their newborn.

Originally the warm-up match was a two-day affair, but after Day 1 was washed out due to rain, the Indian team asked to play a 50-over game. However, due to rain, the match was further reduced to 46 overs. Notably, this game doesn't have first-class status. This game is crucial considering India's preparations for the Pink Ball Test scheduled to be played at Adelaide Oval in Adelaide from December 6, 2024.