Rohit, Virat, Hardik & Bumrah Not Included In Duleep Trophy Squads, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

Hyderabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma, batting stalwart Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be the part of any of the four squads announced by the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee on Wednesday.

The Men’s Selection Committee-led by former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday announced the squads for the first round of the Duleep Trophy, 2024-25. The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will see players from the international circuit and some of the young and emerging talent compete at the highest level.

The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

India's rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is currently recovering from the injury and his availability is subjected to fitness.

The four squads for the first round of the tournament are as below: -