Rohit, Virat, Hardik & Bumrah Not Included In Duleep Trophy Squads, Ishan Kishan Makes Comeback

Hyderabad: Indian captain Rohit Sharma, batting stalwart Virat Kohli and pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will not be the part of any of the four squads announced by the Ajit Agarkar-led men's selection committee on Wednesday.
The Men’s Selection Committee-led by former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar on Wednesday announced the squads for the first round of the Duleep Trophy, 2024-25. The Duleep Trophy, which marks the beginning of red-ball cricket in the domestic season, will see players from the international circuit and some of the young and emerging talent compete at the highest level.
The tournament is set to begin on September 5, 2024, in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh and M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
India's rising star Nitish Kumar Reddy, who represents Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is currently recovering from the injury and his availability is subjected to fitness.
The four squads for the first round of the tournament are as below: -
Team A: Shubman Gill (C), Mayank Agarwal, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Tanush Kotian, Kuldeep Yadav, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan, Vidwath Kaverappa, Kumar Kushagra, Shaswat Rawat.
Team B: Abhimanyu Easwaran (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant, Musheer Khan, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd Siraj, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Rahul Chahar, R Sai Kishore, Mohit Awasthi, N Jagadeesan (WK).
Team C: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Sai Sudharsan, Rajat Patidar, Abishek Porel (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, B Indrajith, Hrithik Shokeen, Manav Suthar, Umran Malik, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Anshul Khamboj, Himanshu Chauhan, Mayank Markande, Aryan Juyal (WK), Sandeep Warrier.
Team D: Shreyas lyer (C), Atharva Taide, Yash Dubey, Devdutt Padikkal, Ishan Kishan (WK), Ricky Bhui, Saransh Jain, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Aditya Thakare, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Sengupta, KS Bharat (WK), Saurabh Kumar.
🚨 NEWS 🚨— BCCI Domestic (@BCCIdomestic) August 14, 2024
Squads for first round of #DuleepTrophy 2024-25 announced
All The Details 🔽 @IDFCFIRSTBankhttps://t.co/EU0RDel975
The selection committee has also mentioned that the players which will be selected for the upcoming Bangladesh Test series will be replaced in the Duleep Trophy. The two Test match series against Bangladesh will commence from September 19, 2024.