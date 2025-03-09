IND vs NZ Final: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Script History Just By Taking Field

Dubai: India's batting stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scripted history by just stepping on the field for the Champions Trophy final game between India and New Zealand at the iconic Dubai International Stadium here on Sunday, March 9.

Rohit and Kohli are playing their ninth final of the ICC tournaments across formats, the most by any player in cricket history. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are set to play their ninth final in ICC events, the most by any player. Yuvraj Singh is second with eight while Ravindra Jadeja, Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara are locked on seven.

Apart from this, Rohit Sharma also became the player to feature in the most ICC tournaments across formats. He has played a total of 17 ICC events that include 9 T20 World Cups, 3 ODI World Cups, 3 Champions Trophies, and 2 World Test Championship. The list is followed by India's Virat Kohli, Mahela Jayawardene of Sri Lanka, Shahid Afridi from Pakistan and West Indies' legend Chris Gayle with 16 ICC tournaments under their name each.

Meanwhile, Rohit lost the toss in the final against the Kiwis. This was the Indian captain's 12th consecutive toss loss in ODI cricket that helped him to equal legendary West Indies skipper Brian Lara's unwanted record for most toss defeats in a row. Lara has lost 12 tosses on the trot, and the list is followed by Rohit Sharma and Netherlands's Peter William Borren, who has lost the toss on 11 occasions in a row.

Virat Kohli also has the opportunity to add at least three more records to his name in ODI cricket. He needs 95 runs to become India's highest run-getter in ODIs against New Zealand, 46 runs to become the highest run scorer in Champions Trophy history and 55 runs to become the second-highest run getter in ODIs ever.