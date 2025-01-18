Rohit Sharma To Play Ranji Trophy Game For Mumbai Before IND vs ENG ODI Series

Hyderabad: India captain Rohit Sharma confirmed his availability for Mumbai's next Ranji Trophy match vs Jammu and Kashmir and explicitly said that "nobody takes domestic cricket for granted."

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar and captain Rohit addressed the media on Saturday and announced India's squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 and three-match ODI series against England at home.

When Rohit was asked about his participation in the Ranji Trophy for Mumbai before the ODI series to get in the groove and earn some confidence, he said: “I will."

The Indian captain also explained why domestic cricket is important and stated that nobody takes domestic cricket lightly. "Nobody takes it for granted. It's just based on looking at how one has gone through the season and how much rest he needs. Based on all of that, we decide how we manage players," Rohit said during the press conference.

"Last 6-7 years, if you look at our calendar, we haven't been sitting home for 45 days when cricket is going on. You do get time when IPL finishes when nothing happens after that. Our domestic season begins in October and ends in March. Guys who are not playing all formats and when there's domestic cricket happening can play," Rohit further said.

For me personally, Since I've started playing Test cricket regularly, you hardly get time. When you play international cricket regularly, you need time off, just to refresh. Nobody takes it for granted," he added.