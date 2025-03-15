Rohit Sharma To Continue As Captain For England Test Series

Hyderabad: India skipper Rohit Sharma was severely criticized for his poor performance during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 against Australia down under. Rohit managed just 10 runs in 3 Tests in the series, with his last Test half-century coming during the series against New Zealand where India faced an embarrassing 3-0 whitewash.

Following India's dismal New Zealand and Australia series and its failure to qualify for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. These disastrous outings prompted him to "stand down" from the final Test in Sydney, and there was speculation that the national selectors may take a call on his future in red-ball cricket. Following this, the social media users started demanding Rohit Sharma retire from Test cricket.

However, with the change in format, Rohit came into the form with a stunning century against England at home, followed by India's Champions Trophy 2025 triumph. In the post-tournament press conference, Rohit clarified that he is not going anywhere and will continue to play ODIs and Test cricket. Notably, he retired from T20I cricket following India's 2024 T20 World Cup victory in Barbados.

With his success in the limited over format, Rohit will now be rewarded with captaincy continuation for the England Test series later this year.

According to reports of The Indian Express, after the spectacular victory of the Champions Trophy, Rohit Sharma may remain the captain for the five-Test series to be held in England in June-August.

“He has shown what he can do. Every stakeholder feels that he is the right candidate to lead the Indian side for the tour of England. Rohit too has expressed his eagerness to keep playing red-ball cricket,” said a source.

“Right now, I’m playing really well, and I’m enjoying everything I’m doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I can’t really say 2027, because it’s too far, but I’m keeping all my options open,” he had told the International Cricket Council (ICC).

“It’s something that really makes me happy. There are a lot of things involved, there’s so much pride, and the way this team is playing, I don’t want to leave this team. The way we are playing at this point in time, there is so much joy, so much fun to play with all of them,” he had said.